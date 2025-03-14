Emmanuel College Owerri Marks 2025 Interhouse Sports Competition, As Yellow House Clinches First Position

By Amaechi Chidinma

Over the weekend , the management staff , Parents and pupils of Emmanuel college Owerri , Marked their 2025 Interhouse Sports Competition . As yellow house an initiative of EL& MATT emerges first position

The well attended event which took place at the school premises under the Chairmanship of the Owerri Municipal Council Chairman Hon. Engr.Chidiebere Emeribe witnessed the presence of high profiled personalities and captains of industry , who graced the occasion, amongst whom is the Imo state Commissioner for Education , Prof . Johncliff Nwadike , SEMB Executive Secretary , Dame Augustina Azubuike (JP) , Principal Emmanuel College Owerri , Mr . Ukachi Benedict , PTA Chairman Mr.Maurice Ikeotuonye Nnadi and other personalities.

Addresssing the gathering , the Imo state Commissioner for Education , Prof.Johncliff Nwadike said the present administration ably led by Distinguished senator Hope Uzodinma is a lover of sports and education , he revealed that plans are on top gear to address the challenges facing the school , he enjoined the students to shun indescent dressing ” sagging”.

In her remarks Dame Augustina Azubuike, urged other schools to emulate Emmanuel college by organizing Sporting activities for their students.

In his welcome address the Principal of the school , Mr. Benedict Ukachi expressed happiness on the event, he disclosed that the 2025 Interhouse Sports competition was orchestrated by the imperativeness of sports in the lives of the students of Emmanuel college Owerri, Mr. Benedict Ukachi maintained that on his assumption of office in 2023 , he was faced with lots of challenges which organising an Interhouse sports competition is one of them , having learnt it was last conducted in 2016 , as he expressed satisfactory that the 2025 event was a success. he highlight that the school has produced the likes of Mobi Oparaku , Kelechi Ihenacho and other stars.

He seized the platform to reel out challenges facing the school ranging from population depletion , infrastructural decay , perimeter fencing , seats and lockers , as he urged citizens who are passionate about education to assist the school.

Speaking on students academic performances, he said his administration has really impacted positively , he pointed out that Emmanuel college ranked among the best in Owerri Municipality in the 2023 /24 SSCE/WAEC and NECO Examination.

Mr. Benedict Ukachi , Said the School has also recorded a landmark achievement by raising some parts of the fallen fence at strategic places , Animal husbandry Viz; Poultry and fish production.

The Chairman of the Parents teachers association PTA of the school , who spoke on the role of Sports in academics and personal development, Mr . Maurice Ikeotuonye Nnadi thanked the principal of the school for making sure Emmanuel college is restored , in his words ” Since the Current Principal came on board the performances of the students has been excellent” he submitted.

The Organising committee chairman who also doubles as the Sports master Comr. Ike Martin Daniel , thanked God for a successful outing , he said ” when we started , it was as if it won’t hold , as you can see the Commissioner for Education is here” he expressed .

The Head Of Physics Department , Mr.Nkwopara Christopher , who is also the Green house coordinator , reiterated that the Agility exhibited by the students in various tracks and field events demonstrated to a very great extent that Emmanuel is s reservoir ready for the Sports Council, Imo State and Nigeria to harvest , as he urged the students to also embrace academics the way the embraced sports.

In their respective speeches , Mr .Emeh Theodore Chukwuemeka , Lady Amanze Ogechi ,Rev Basil Njoku , prayed that the Interhouse Sports competition be sustained.

The climax of the event is the pronouncement of awards and prizes to the winners as yellow house emerges first position, White house took 2nd position, Blue house took 3rd position , Green house took 4th position and Purple house came 5th.

The day also showcased, lots of activities viz; 200metres , 400metres Relays , football match , invitation Relay , Parents Relay and other Sporting event as the members of Malick Pro FC , Stallion FC , Sunshine FC ,and Visiting schools Viz : Government College Owerri , Owerri City School ,Ikenegbu Girls Secondary School , Owerri Comprehensive , Urban Secondary School , Government Technical College Owerri and other schools cheer up the athletes.