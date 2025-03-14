Emmanuel College Owerri Marks 2025 Interhouse Sports Competition, As Yellow House Clinches First Position

By Amaechi Chidinma 

Over the weekend , the management  staff , Parents and pupils of Emmanuel college Owerri , Marked their 2025 Interhouse Sports Competition . As yellow house an initiative of EL& MATT  emerges first position

The well attended event which took place at the school premises under the Chairmanship of the Owerri Municipal Council Chairman Hon. Engr.Chidiebere Emeribe witnessed the presence of high profiled personalities  and captains of industry , who graced the occasion, amongst whom is the Imo state Commissioner for Education , Prof . Johncliff Nwadike , SEMB Executive Secretary , Dame Augustina Azubuike  (JP) , Principal Emmanuel College Owerri , Mr . Ukachi Benedict , PTA Chairman  Mr.Maurice Ikeotuonye  Nnadi  and other personalities.

Addresssing the gathering , the Imo state Commissioner for Education , Prof.Johncliff Nwadike  said  the present administration ably led by Distinguished senator Hope Uzodinma is a lover of sports and education , he revealed that plans are on top gear to address the challenges facing the school , he enjoined the students to shun indescent dressing ” sagging”.

In her remarks  Dame Augustina Azubuike, urged other schools to  emulate Emmanuel college by organizing Sporting activities for their students.

In his welcome address the  Principal  of the school , Mr. Benedict Ukachi  expressed happiness on the event, he disclosed that  the 2025 Interhouse Sports competition was orchestrated  by the imperativeness of sports in the lives of the students of Emmanuel college Owerri, Mr. Benedict Ukachi  maintained that on his assumption of office in 2023 , he was faced with lots of challenges  which organising an Interhouse sports competition is one of them , having learnt it was last conducted in 2016 , as he expressed satisfactory that the 2025 event was a success. he highlight that the school has produced the likes of Mobi Oparaku , Kelechi Ihenacho and other stars.

He seized the platform to reel out challenges facing the school  ranging from population depletion , infrastructural decay , perimeter  fencing , seats and lockers , as he urged citizens who are passionate about education to assist the school.

Speaking on students academic performances, he said his administration has  really impacted positively , he pointed out that Emmanuel college  ranked among the best in Owerri Municipality  in the 2023 /24 SSCE/WAEC and NECO Examination.

Mr. Benedict Ukachi , Said the School has also recorded a landmark achievement by raising some parts of the fallen fence at strategic places , Animal husbandry Viz; Poultry and fish production.

The Chairman of the Parents teachers association  PTA of the school , who spoke on the role of Sports in academics and personal development, Mr . Maurice Ikeotuonye  Nnadi thanked the principal of the school for making sure Emmanuel college is restored , in his words ” Since the Current Principal came on board the performances of the students has been excellent” he submitted.

The Organising committee chairman who also doubles as the Sports master Comr. Ike Martin Daniel  , thanked God for a successful outing , he said ” when we started , it was as if it won’t hold , as you can see  the Commissioner for Education is here” he expressed .

The Head Of Physics  Department , Mr.Nkwopara Christopher , who is also the Green house coordinator , reiterated that the Agility exhibited  by the students in various tracks and field events demonstrated to a very great extent that Emmanuel is s reservoir ready for the Sports Council, Imo State and Nigeria to harvest , as he urged the students to also embrace academics the way the embraced sports.

In their respective speeches , Mr .Emeh Theodore Chukwuemeka , Lady Amanze Ogechi ,Rev Basil Njoku , prayed that the Interhouse Sports competition be sustained.

The climax of the event is the pronouncement of awards and prizes to the winners as yellow house emerges first position, White house took  2nd position, Blue house took 3rd position , Green house took 4th position and Purple house came 5th.

The day also showcased, lots  of activities viz;  200metres , 400metres Relays , football match , invitation Relay , Parents Relay  and other Sporting event as the members of Malick Pro FC , Stallion  FC , Sunshine FC ,and Visiting schools Viz : Government College Owerri , Owerri City School ,Ikenegbu Girls Secondary School , Owerri Comprehensive , Urban Secondary School , Government Technical College Owerri and other schools cheer up the athletes.

