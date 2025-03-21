Nze Ray Emeana, Odim Anya Loses Father-In-Law

…Burial Slated For April 24, 2025

The Director General of the Ahiajoku Centre and former member of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. (Nze) Ray Emeana, Odim Anya, an American based businessman, and Engr. Tony Okoro are mourning the passing of their father-in-law, Sir David Ononuju Ibezim, who died at the age of 82.

An outstanding elder, Sir Ibezim, was a retired civil servant who later transitioned into business, leaving behind a legacy of resilience, integrity, and service to his community. He was widely respected for his unwavering commitment to family values, faith in God, dedication to refined ideals, and promotion of the Igbo cultural heritage.

Hailing from Umuegbe-Ndikpa Alaenyi Ogwa in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, the late Sir Ibezim was a devout Anglican, whose faith guided his principles and actions. He was also a revered traditional titleholder, bearing the prestigious Ugochinyere of Umuhu Okabia and Akwaja 1 of Alaenyi Ogwa, titles that reflected his standing as a revered community leader.

His passing is a great loss to both his family and the wider society, as he was known for his steadfastness in upholding the truth, his wisdom, and his strong advocacy for unity and progress in his community. Throughout his life, he mentored many, offering guidance and support to both the younger generation and his peers.

Sir Ibezim is survived by his beloved wife, five children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives who will forever cherish his memory.

According to the funeral arrangements, his remains will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in his hometown, Umuegbe-Ndikpa Alaenyi Ogwa. The burial ceremony is expected to draw political dignitaries, captains of industry, community leaders, clergy, friends, and well-wishers who will gather to pay their final respects to the irreplaceable patriarch.

As preparations for his final journey are underway, tributes have continued to pour in from different quarters, extolling his virtues as a devoted family man, a man of faith, and a leader who left an indelible mark on those who knew him.

By Ikenna Emejuru, Owerri