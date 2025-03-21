Abiaziem Illustrious Son  Chief Kingsley Okoroafor Light  Up Oguta Communities , As Eze-Elect  Hrh. Irogbarachi , Others Expresses   Gratitude

By Amaechi Chidinma

An illustrious son of Abiaziem Autonomous Community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state, Chief Sir. Kingsley Ugochukwu Okoroafor ” Nnukwu Ihe 1 of Oguta” has taken a positive step to light up the various communities in Oguta Local Government Area Council of Imo state.with Solar energy light.

Interacting with Newsmen , Chief Okoroafor disclosed that he has taken it as a priority to electrify his community because he has the people at heart , he maintained that he was touched by the way communities in Oguta LGA , has remained in total blackout without any intervention or positive efforts from individuals , parastals and agencies. In his words ” It pains me that communities in my Local Government don’t has power supply , so I deemed it fit to assist my people with solar energy power supply , electrification will also act as a catalyst for rapid development in Oguta Local Government Area” he expressed.

Appreciating the guesture of Chief Okoroafor to light up the communities , the Eze-elect of Abiaziem Autonomous community in Oguta LGA , Hrh . Japhet Irogbarachi expressed happiness that a son of Abiaziem community has remembered his people , he described Chief Okoroafor as a core Philanthropist who is not loud , he advised other well to do citizens of Oguta LGA to emulate Chief Okoroafor’s humanitarian work for a better society .

Showering blessings on the Donor , Hrh.Eze Irogbarachi said ” I always pray for him , God will continue blessing him” he submitted .

Pouring encomium another son of Abiaziem Autonomous community , Mr. Chima Awah , revealed ” I want to thank our illustrious son Chief Sir. Kingsley Ugochukwu Okorafor (The Nnukwu Ihe 1 of Oguta), for bringing the light into Oguta LGA. Ihe has done a lot for our people. This is not the first time he has carried out such philanthropic gestures in our community, he single handedly created a new road that leads to the water side in Abiaziem, he has equally empowered some of our youths into various businesses. Currently he has been gathering all illustrious sons and daughters of Abiaziem to see how they can come together to send some of our youths Abroad .The community owes him lots of appreciation , we pray that God will grant him all that he asks for in good health, through Christ our Lord. Amen” Mr Chima said.

Indigenes of the community who took turns to express their feelings thanked the donor in his efforts towards grassroot development .

Meanwhile the benefitting Communities that received the Solar eletrification power supply include ; Abiaziem , Awa , Akabor , Ejemekwuru , Umuofor , Mgbele , Nkwesi, Nnebukwu , Orsu-Obodo, K- Beach , Ezi-orsu , Obudi Aro , Mgbala , Uba

Uwaorie and Aro-Quarters all in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state .