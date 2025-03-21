Orlu LGA Council Boss, Chris Mbarie Applauds Governor Uzodimma’s Leadership, Quality Infrastructures In Imo State 

By Onyekachi Eze

One of the apostles of good governance in Imo State and the Orlu Local Government Area Executive Chairman, Pastor Chris Mbarie has commended the leadership expertise of governor Hope Uzodimma in handling the affairs of the State.

He also thumbed up for him, for the numerous roads network ongoing, across the twenty seven Local Government Areas of the State.

Speaking to newsmen in Orlu, during the Governor’s inspection tour of ongoing projects in the locality, Pastor Mbarie affirmed that Imo State under Uzodimma is in safe hands.

He described the State as a construction site where quality road projects and other infrastructures are order of the day.

The gentleman Executive Chairman recalled that communities in Orlu LGA, Imo West and the other geopolitical zones of Imo were nothing to reckon with, infrastructure wise.

In a special note, Mbarie was grateful for all the transformations the 3R administration has done in the area.

Furthermore, he gave the Governor kudos for going for the best construction firms geared towards a quality job delivery and professionalism.

“I am very delighted and proud to reckon with this administration. It is divinely established; in the love of God and humanity; that is why His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma is focused on life transforming policies, projects and programs.

“Imo State before now has no accessible roads. The roads were all death traps. But currently, the Owerri-Okigwe, Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia roads are few minutes/hour drive.

“I cannot also forget the deplorable state of this Orlu-Mgbee-Umuchima-Akokwa-Uga road under serious construction now. People of Ideato were almost cut off from other LGAs, but you can see the wonders happening on the road now. Solid with gutters and street lights. All these are possible through the love Governor Hope Uzodimma has for Ndi Imo. Imo People owe him our continued prayers, support and good wishes”, Mbarie said.

Moreso, he was hopeful that by the time Uzodimma rounds off his administration, Imo State would have risen to more enviable heights.

The Executive Chairman opined that, on health, education, security of lives and property, the governor is leaving no stone unturned in raising the bar above what it used to be.

Therefore, he urged the never-do-wells to desist from unhealthy criticisms and acts capable of causing disaffection and panic.

He opined, “Imo is safe and thriving in all ramifications. It is a thing of joy to witness a regime prepared to work for the people. Governor Hope Uzodimma is a Messiah to this State”.