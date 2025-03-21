Africa’s Technology Giant, Leo Stan Ekeh “Pats” Target Pathology Laboratories CEO, Dr Francis Ike Igbo For Mega Investment 

The Chairman, Zinox Group, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh, has expressed utmost satisfaction with Dr. Francis Ike Igbo over his “Target Pathology Laboratories” cited in South Africa.

The expression by the Africa’s leading guru in technologies and ICT, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh followed a visit he made to the establishment on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Aside from the eulogies that trailed the magnificent edifice, Ekeh was excited that an Mbaitoli born Francis Igbo had the vision in setting up the firm for the overall service of humanity.

Information made available to this newspaper disclosed that on the visit, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh thumbed up for Dr. Igbo, especially in the delivery of efficient health services to the residents of South Africa and to other neighbouring Countries.

Elated over this development, he affirmed that the facility he was conducted round was not just a health facility for laboratory services, but also a great avenue that would promote employment to unemployed youths.

Chief Leo Stan Ekeh further lauded the CEO of Target Pathology Laboratories, Dr. Francis Ike Igbo for sustaining the Igbo driven business idea of setting the pace and living a life of purpose.

According to the Tech maverick, what Dr. Francis Ike Igbo exhibited may not be far fetched from the Igbo resilient spirit and visionary inclinations.

Dr. Igbo was also extolled by Ekeh for pursuing his dreams seamlessly and legally.

Against this backdrop, Ekeh admonished Nigerians resident in South Africa to continue living right and toeing a legal means of livelihood.

He urged them to say no to any acts that might be inimical to their peaceful habitation in the place as well as to abhor the get rich quick syndrome.

Not forgetting the Management and Staff of Target Pathology Laboratories, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh charged them on perseverance, humility, honesty, prayerful and law abiding, pointing out that their boss, Dr. Igbo may not have attained the height he is today, if he was wayward or reckless in character, moral and otherwise.

Sequel to this, he promised to return to the facility in mo distant time for a broader interaction between him and Nigerians living in South Africa, a meeting he revealed that would open more opportunities at the end of the day for bilateral relationships.

Without mincing words, Dr. Francis Ike Igbo was grateful to Leo Stan Ekeh for visiting his laboratory facility.

He was thankful that such an internationally recognized brand would humble himself to visit.

To all the words of advise rendered, Dr. Igbo pledged to do more for the society through their professional approach and service delivery.

Not missing in action for the visit were; Mayor Uchenna Anozie of Diamond Brothers Club International, South Africa, represented by Diamond brothers Legal Adviser, Attorney Ugochukwu Anyiam, a Senior Staff of Target Laboratories Mr. Richard Onatade, among others.