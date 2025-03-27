Imo Assembly Commends Gov Uzodimma On Presentation Of Staff Of Office To 63 Traditional Rulers Recommended By The House And Urged Him To Create More Autonomous Communities

By Onyekachi Eze

Lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly (10th House) have hailed the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma for the successful presentation of Staff of Office to 63 Traditional Rulers recommended by the House.

The commendation also urged the number one Imolite to create more autonomous Communities in the state.

This was part of the resolutions of the House during its Wednesday, March 26, 2025 plenary session.

Commending Uzodimma, the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Okey Udeze (Ideato North) stated that, it is the responsibility of State House of Assembly through its standing committee to screen, verify and recommend the eligible autonomous communities with their designated and elected rulers and forward recommendations to the Executive for the final approval and recognitions.

He added that the government only recognizes traditional rulers presented by their communities without rancor;

Udeze stated that the governor’s presentation of staffs of office was an indication of his confidence in the legislature as he was acting on the House’s recommendations by issuing staff of Office to the deserving traditional rulers.

He therefore urged the house to commend the governor for giving staffs of office to the deserving traditional rulers and urge him to consider the creation of new autonomous communities to ensure that the grassroot is carried along in community development.

“Okey is Okay” as fondly called disclosed that most of the Ezes issued with the Staff were from the past recommendations of the 8th and 9th Houses, with the 10th House recommendations following suit.

“The traditional rulers are part of the government. The Ezes are the gatekeepers of their communities. The Eze’s in conjunction with their PGs checkmate their communities to get them rid of criminality and other related vices. Again, creation of more autonomous communities will help monitor the activities of their communities because they are on ground and helps the government to manage the affairs of their communities”, he added.

Supporting the motion, the Majority Leader, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West) said the exercise was what the communities had been yearning for as they had been without traditional rulers for a while.

He commended the governor for giving a listening ear to the Assembly and acting on their recommendations while urging him to consider communities without recognised ruler to ensure that they also benefit from the ongoing development of the state.

In his contribution, Hon Sam Osuji (Isiala Mbano), said the calibre of the recipients showed the governor’s attention to detail. He added that the communities would have the proper leadership for handling their affairs.

Osuji also called for larger communities to be split to create new autonomous communities to ensure one traditional ruler can lead them successfully.

The Speaker, Mr Chike Olemgbe ruled in favour of the prayers of the motion following votes in its favour.