Imo Waste Management Agency Law Repealed, As Lawmakers Pass Law To Establish Eastern Waste Management Incorporated 

…”It’s For The Interest Of Imolites -Onyemaechi

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State House of Assembly has passed a bill for a law to repeal the Imo State Waste Management Agency law No.5 of 2020.

The House also enacted a law to establish the Eastern Waste Management Incorporated to address the waste management challenges in Imo State by instituting a reliable waste management system for the optimal benefit of the people of Imo State and for other related matters.

This legislative duty was carried out on Tuesday, March 26, 2025 during the House plenary session.

The executive bill which was presented and read by the Majority Leader, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West) sequentially passed the first, second and third reading.

During the second reading of the bill, the majority leader said the bill when passed into law would address the waste management challenges in Imo by instituting a reliable waste management system for the optimal benefit of the people of Imo State.

He noted that waste management had posed a problem in the state with the indiscriminate dumping of garbage on the streets without any action from the waste management agency.

He stated that the bill seeks to bring in a reputable company to partner with the State’s waste management agency in a Public Private Partnership’s arrangement to manage the situation in the State.

The lawmaker added that the arrangement would not only manage the problem of proper waste disposal but also provide job opportunities for as the partners will require handlers for their equipment and for waste recycling.

He said this would ensure cleanliness in the state especially with the onset of the rainy season.

The Majority Leader added that repealing the old law and enacting a new law is for the overall interest of Imolites, a perfect idea he said, the governor has to sanitize the State from filth.

Hon Onyemaechi clarified that the waste management agency is not going to be entire disbanded, but would have to work under strong concessionaires.

He further revealed that Imo State when the law is assented will start recycling waste and generating revenue for the State as well as boost employment opportunities.

“His Excellency has once more shown he is a visionary leader with the possible ideas to move the State forward. I salute him more with this”, Onyemaechi said.

Supporting the bill, Hon Innocent Ikpamezie (Mbaitoli) commended the governor in putting in effort to make the state the cleanest in the country.

He added that the bill would ensure the creation of more environmentally friendly state while creating more jobs for Imo people.

The lawmaker also stressed the need to take care of the environment to reduce the incident of diseases directly linked to dirt and unsanitary environments.

Also speaking in favour of the bill, Hon Okechukwu Udeze (Ideato-North) said, the bill was timely; adding that incorporating the private sector to provide a functional waste management system would ensure the waste is properly disposed.

He also added that recycling would help the state generate revenue and boost the economy.

Also contributing, Hon James Esile (Onuimo) commended the governor for turning waste into wealth, adding that Public-Private-Partnerships would bring about more development in the state.

Following the second reading, the bill was further scrutinised at the committee of the whole house chaired by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe (Ihitte Uboma).

It was then passed into law, following a unanimous vote in favour, by members at the session.