Diamond Brothers Club International Felicitates Her Grand Patron Dr Francis Ike Igbo PhD On His Birthday.

As Dr Francis Ike Igbo, the Grand Patron of Diamond Brothers Club International celebrates his Birthday, eulogies and praises have been pouring in.

Among those celebrating him include top Members of Diamond Brothers Club International like Mayor Uchenna Anozie, V Mayor Mmeremukwu,Hon Henry Osuagwu, Chief Chijioke Nwanneri (Duke), Emeritus Vmayor Abba, N. Lord Ewurum, Chancellors,Chidi Anyanwu & Douglas Alozie.

Others congratulating him are Dikejiejemba Chilaka, Chimezie Njoku, Ifeanyi Udenyi, Ugochukwu Anyiam, All Founders, all House of Patrons Extol him on his birthday.

The entire Leadership and all hierarchical Structure of Diamond Brothers International Club South Africa felicitate with Dr Ike Igbo,an

amiable and cherished National and International Grand Patron of Diamond Brothers club International South Africa .

“Dr Francis Ike Igbo PhD on this occasion of the commemoration of his birthday,we Salute you” they said.

The Supreme Lord Mayor Uchenna Anozie opined that ” It is with a great and joyous heart that we the elected Executives,all the National Executive Council and entire Honourable members of Diamond family wish you well.You a great supporter, Philanthropist, Eminent Leader, a Great Achiever and the Convener of Diamond USA. A happy scintillating birthday”

Executive Mayor Uchenna Anozie prayed that God in his infinite mercy grants Dr Igbo good health, sound mind, and many more victorious and successful years ahead.

The vice Mayor Hon Theo Mmeremukwu stated that having come across Nzedinobi, “I have witnessed a progressive minded personality who wants things not only to be done, but done well”

National Lord Cadinal Chidi Ewurum said it is a thing of joy to stand in solidarity with my dear brother Okenze, with our collaboration, our Diamond is on track and I wish him more fruitful years ahead and mostly in goodhealth.

Chancelor Chidi Anyanwu said “Nwunne, I am proud of your exploits and dedication and commitment to serve our Diamond family and i pray for Gods continued love and protection.

While Chancellor Douglas Alozie said

“we love him so much. Our Grand Patron Francis Igbo has only shown love seriously working for Diamond excellence and my prayers remain that God grants him all his heart desires”

The immediate past Vice Mayor,Hon Abba Amarachukwu said (Okenze) has never lagged behind when duty calls and he has lifted many from strength to strength and urged all to emulate the altruistic giving spirit of Okenze. And Cadinal said together we will get it right and uses this medium to wish him greater results as he works to build capacity for himself and those around him.

All the founders, the entire house of Patrons and entire Diamond Brothers family extends their best wishes to the Grand Patron Okenze Francis Igbo PhD on his birthday.

Signed:

Hon Henry Osuagwu

Secretary General International

Diamond Brothers Club International South Africa