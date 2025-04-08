“Ndi Awo-Omamma Are So Grateful” Over The Re-Awarding/Construction Of Awo-Omamma /Okwudor Road

..As Erstwhile Lawmaker, Nzeruo Describes Uzodimma As A Listening Governor

By Onyekachi Eze

Natives of Awo-Omamma in Oru East Local Government Area have shown deep appreciation to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, over the re-awarding and construction of the Okwudor/Awo Omamma express road.

The gratitude cuts across all political divides, Leaders, Community elder statesmen, old and young, men, women, and youths at home and in Diaspora who lauded Uzodimma for the kind gesture following years of abandonment of the said important road.

The governor, earlier last week re-awarded the construction to a more reputable company, with a mandate to deliver a quality job in a specified period of time.

While heavy construction machines are currently at the site ensuring that work gets done and promptly, joy has erupted among all indigenes and residents of Awo-Omamma.

Traders and market women who struggle to access the nearby markets either in Awo or vice versa could not contain their joy as they felt constructing the road will automatically ease off the stress of transporting their goods and commodities to these markets.

Sequel to this, political actors across all political parties in Awo-Omamma (Oru East) have given the governor flowers for his ingenuity and concern toward the welfare of the residents of the place, as it concerns the construction of the said road.

Meanwhile, bearing in mind, the unlimited relevance of access Roads to the economic development of a people, erstwhile Lawmaker of the State who represented Oru East State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly (8th House), Hon. Nkenna Nzeruo has hailed Governor Hope Uzodimma’s roads network evolution.

The commendation stemmed from the recently re-awarded Awo-Omamma/Okwudor express Road to another Construction firm.

Thrilled over this development, Nzeruo extended his warm gratitude to the number one Imo State citizen and described him as a listening governor.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri, on Sunday, he explained that the governor has once again, exhibited high sense of dedication to duty and love toward the people he governs.

Hon Nzeruo flashed back how deplorable the road was before 2020 of Uzodimma’s assumption of first term in office.

He said, the Awo-Omamma to Okwudor road was more or less a death trap for innocent road users who were often ambushed by rogues and dispossessed of their valuables.

Adding that, evaluating how relevant it is to the people, Uzodimma immediately commissioned a construction firm for its rehabilitation.

According to him, the engineering firm abandoned the site due to the kidnap incident of contractors which sent fears on them thereby leaving the job for their own safety, hence, he added that Uzodimma this time did not only re-award the road to a good company, but he also provided security to them for a seamless job delivery.

Hon Nzeruo therefore said, the governor in heeding to the public outcry on the essentiality of getting the road fixed, re-assigned its reconstruction to another firm, stating that currently, work is ongoing.

Therefore, he remarked that not only does the road promote easy trade and passage of goods and services; it also aids the connectivity of Oru East and Njaba Local Government Areas as well as others.

“I must thank and commend the Governor for once more exhibiting his fatherly love to us. No good father ever sees his children suffer undue hardship. This Awo-Omamma to Okwudor road is a very crucial road that serves tremendously to socio-economic development.

“When the first and second job on the road flopped and the contractors abandoned it, here again, the governor re-awarded it to another firm. This time, bigger and better and a project that will stand a test of time. I thank His Excellency for this gift, we, Awo-Omamma people are so grateful to him for listening to our cry”, Nzeruo posited.

In a similar note, Hon. Nzeruo who also represented Oru East as a Commissioner in ISOPADEC, hinted that, the construction is part of Uzodimma’s rural development agenda across the nook and crannies of Imo State.

He submitted, “Across all the Communities in Imo State, Uzodimma’s roads network is visible, durable and of quality unlike what Ndi Imo had before. Talking of other infrastructures, Governor Hope Uzodimma’s imprints are unarguable”.

Nzeruo charged all sons and daughters of Awo-Omamma on continued support to Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration, pointing out that a man who has shown them much love deserves no lesser love and support in return.

Hon Nkenna further enjoined all Awo indigenes to ensure adequate protection of all government infrastructures and the contractors handling them, buttressing the need to do so for the development of the localities.