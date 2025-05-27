Exclusive Revealed: Why Uzodimma Sacked Akaolisa, Imo Attorney General

Reasons which may be responsible why the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has fired his Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, C.O.C Akaolisa have been unearthed.

On Monday, the political scene in Imo was shaken when a statement from Uzodimma sent shocking waves across his aides as Akaolisa was sacked.

Uzodimma’s statement signed by the State Commissioner of Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Declan Emelumba reads:

“The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, has approved the immediate removal from the office of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr C .O. C Akaolisa,

“The erstwhile commissioner has been directed to hand over all government property under his care to the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary,Ministry of Justice, immediately”

Trumpeta however learnt that the sudden removal may not be unconnected to theatre of absurdities rocking the judicial system and the Ministry of Justice, Akaolisa is in charge before removal.

This newspaper learnt that in recent past, the judicial system in Imo State has been witnessing unpleasant development climaxing with the shameful sack from office of the Chief Judge of Imo, Chief Justice Theresa Chikeka.

The National Judicial Council had sacked Justice Chikeka over alleged age falsification scandal.

The dust raised by that embarrassing scenario was yet to rest before another sad scenario erupted thereby portraying the Ministry of Justice in bad light. The NJC hammer again fell on the state judiciary when the recent appointment of the state Chief Judge was nullified and the regulatory body asked the Uzodimma to make a U-turn on his decision.

The recent NJC decision which the state government has agreed to look into is said to have caused embarrassing moments for the Uzodimma’s administration which is linked to suspected incompetence on the part of the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of the state.

What is said to be the last straw that broke the camel’s back in this matter, according to Trumpeta findings, is the ongoing wranglings rocking the Ministry of Justice in Imo State where some judicial officers are enmeshed in all manners of crisis.

It was learnt that the inability of Akaolisa to manage the situation as well as supervising a Ministry swimming in murky waters of controversy may have forced the Governor to relieve him of the position.

Though, this newspaper further learnt that Akaolisa would have been shoved aside earlier before now when he was sanctioned by the NJC over certain unethical acts. Even as he was in office and served the punishment, Government House, Owerri, sources revealed that Uzodimma didn’t want to hand him a double punished with sack while he was serving the NJC hammer. Now, that he has served out the NJC sanction and attention shifted to affairs of the Ministry, Uzodimma activated the anticipated sack.

Another factor that may have been responsible are the recent comments Akaolisa made concerning who succeeds Uzodimma in the next election. Akaolisa, believed to be a strong political ally of the governor took time to speak against the desire of Owerri Zone getting the 2027/2028 Governorship of Imo State.

Akaolisa said that the actions of Owerri Zone leaders in 2011 disrupted the Charter of Equity principle which would have seen them produce the governor after Ikedi Ohakim of Okigwe. Apart from forcing Owerri Zone leaders asking Uzodimma to sack Akaolisa, his remarks, it was reliably learnt pitched him against the governor and only time was needed to remove him from the state executive council as member.