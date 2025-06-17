Amaimo Umukabia Autonomous Community In Ehime Mbano Boils Over Imposed PG, Youth Leader

… Govt Officials Allegedly Fingered

The serene community of Amaimo, Umukabia autonomous community, in Ehime Mbano Local Government, will soon be turned into a theatre of war if the brewing crisis is not nip in the bud.

Investigation revealed that the crisis which gathers momentum, is not unconnected to the struggle for who becomes the President-General, Youth Leader, Woman leader and other executive positions of the town Union of the autonomous community.

Trouble started when the leadership of Ehime Mbano Local Government decided to rejig the town Union leadership of every community in the local government to fit into the business of the day.

The councillor representing the community at the Legislative Council, Hon. Uwaezuoke Cosmas, nominated one Mr. Odinaka Athanesus Obieje as the PG and Mr. Madu Bennett Ugochukwu as Youth Leader and others.

His choices were flagrantly overruled and one Mr Oliver Ndukwe was nominated and has been inaugurated at the local government council as PG. It was also alleged that Mr Samson Chibu Onuoha was nominated as the youth leader by the same powerful forces that choose and orchestrated the nomination of Mr.Oliver Ndukwe.

Some of the youths of Amaimo who are opposed to the emergence of Mr Oliver as PG, who did not want their names mentioned, said that the group behind these nominations wanted to control power at Amaimo Umukabia, for yet to be known intention. They have vowed to resist them with the last pant of their blood. The youths argued that the new traditional ruler, Eze Friday Uzoeshi and the PG are from the same side of the divide without conceding any major position to the other side as contained in an agreement that was documented following the resolution of the ezeship tustle.

The youths who spoke under the condition of anonymity accused the imposed PG who’s not a card carrying member of APC, as being used by other political party to cause problem and havoc in that community, he is also notorious for intimidating people with his background as former police officer. They alleged that top government officials at the local government level have been compromised and are bent on making sure the group have their way. They warned the local government leadership to steer clear of their community leadership and vowed to tackle the leadership at the local government if this aberration is allowed to stand. According to them, except the proper thing is done even the Eze who is part of the crisis will contend with them.

They said that the only solution to the impasse is to cancel everything and conduct a free and creditable election monitored by relevant bodies, including the local government officials, security agencies and so on.

It was revealed that the councillor of Umukabia ward is almost overwhelmed by the forces who came with intimidation and threat.

The Amaimo crisis has divided the community into two, with some powerful and rich individuals both in Nigeria and overseas aligning on both sides. Analysts has warned that if this abnormally is not controlled, it could degenerate and add to the security challenge bedeviling our state.