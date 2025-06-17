How Deputy Speaker’s Bill Aims To Rejig, Establish Agency To Regulate Land Use, Management In Imo

….As IMHA Passes Bill Into Law

It is no longer hallucination that the recurring ripples and discontent associated with land acquisition in Imo State would soon be a thing of the past, following the latest law churned out by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

This was drawn from a bill for a Law to repeal the Imo State Geographic Information Service (Establishment) Law No.3 of 2021.

Also, a Law was enacted to establish an Agency with the core mandate of regulating Land administration in Imo State through a Geographic Information Service System to enhance Land Use, Management and Administration of Lands in the State.

This became necessary so as to leverage on technology for improved governance and service delivery in Imo State, by providing for the automation and digitalization of Imo State Lands Registry.

Sequel to the perceived irregularities surrounding land purchases, its documentations and attendant protests this generates between land owners and developers in the State, the House of Assembly has given heed to the legislative paperwork presented before it by the Nwangele representative, Iwuanyanwu.

Members of the State Legislature, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 after a tactful second reading, Committee of the Whole House and third readings of the bill respectively passed the proposed bill into law.

Apart from the major concentrations being channeled to the efficient and accountable management of lands, it is also said to work against land racketeering, duplication of title papers and related documents.

By transitioning from outdated manual systems to a more streamlined digital framework, the initiative is anticipated to enhance the speed and accessibility of land records for citizens, real estate professionals, and government agencies alike.

Furthermore, proponents of the bill believe that this modernization will not only simplify administrative procedures but also significantly reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks that have long plagued land transactions in the state.

The Deputy Speaker submitted that the introduction of digital platforms is expected to improve transparency, thereby minimizing the opportunities for corruption and mismanagement that can hinder property ownership and land use rights.

“With comprehensive and easily accessible land records, the public will benefit from increased confidence in the integrity of land transactions, fostering a more favorable environment for investment and economic development within Imo State.

“The advancement represented by this legislation underscores the state’s commitment to leveraging technology as a critical tool for improved governance and enhanced public service delivery. By prioritizing the digitalization of land records, Imo State is not only positioning itself as a leader in modern land governance practices but is also paving the way for a more inclusive and efficient framework that ultimately benefits all residents. The successful passage of this bill reflects a forward-thinking approach to land administration that is poised to have long-lasting positive impacts on the state’s socio-economic landscape”.

Part of the functions of the agency which will work closely with the ministry of lands includes land registration, title issuance and dispute resolution.

For the agency, there will be a Chairman, Director and three representatives each from the three zones of the state.

In addition, the digitalization, according to Iwuanyanwu will make all records easily verifiable and obtainable through the registry as well as aid in urban and rural planning.

While the bill received overwhelming support from the Lawmakers, Imo residents are not left behind in commending the Deputy Speaker for the well thought out bill especially as it would right all wrongs concerning land administration.