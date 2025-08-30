Ambassador Tochil Nwaneri Strengthens Ties With Foreign Partners

..Attends Tokyo Int’l Conference On African Development, Brazil-Nigeria Biz Forum

Nigeria’s born investor, entrepreneur and diplomat, Ambassador Dr. Tochil Nwaneri has made another giant steps in strengthening his investment relationship with different Countries on trade, investment, and the economic growth.

This time, he interacted with heads of State and captains of industry at the just concluded ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), held in the City of Yokohama from August 20 to 22, 2025.

It is worthy to note that TICAD is a triennial conference held alternately in Japan and Africa.

In Japan, the theme of the conference was on “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa”, where TICAD9 is challenged to focus on Africa’s economic transformation and improvements in the business environment and institutions through private investment and innovation.

It aims at promoting a resilient and sustainable African society for human security, peace, and stability.

Amb Tochil Nwaneri, whose expertise in bilateral relationship with nations have spanned for decades, utilized the avenue to have a tété-a-tété with Prime Ministers, Chairmen and Management of major Japanese Companies.

Drawn by his investment drive, Tochil Nwaneri opined that the forum fosters high-level policy dialogue between African leaders and development partners, where investment, business, digital economy, agriculture makes a focal point of the discussion.

It was further learnt that the session not only fosters investment opportunities, but also enhances and unlocks wider economic boost and re-energise the oil and gas sector.

Nwaneri hinted that his participation in the TICAD9 would enable a seamless agreement and interface in areas of trade, aviation, science, finance, and diplomacy.

From the TICAD9, Amb. Tochil Nwaneri headed to the Federative Republic of Brazil for another session tagged the Brazil-Nigeria Business Forum.

At the visit was the Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the Nigeria President, Bola Tinubu. Notable Ministers from the Nigeria Executive Council were spotted.

The Oru East born Tochil Nwaneri explored the opportunity to meet with the Brazilian investors on further ways both parties, his Group would embark on partnerships.

According to the Chairman of Tochil Group, the Brazil-Nigeria Business Forum was a platform where key investment plans and understanding were deliberated while expressing optimism that in no distant time, other business targets for smooth bilateral relationship will follow simultaneously.