Bomb Explosion in Imo; Police Moves To Know Intention of Deceased Suspected Carrier

… Restore Peace in Area

The panic caused by bomb explosion in Umuaka area of the Njaba LGA of Imo State has been handled even operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, have moved into the area to restore peace while finding the intention of the suspected carrier who died in the process.

However, calm and peace have been restored in the community. This is as a result of the decisive action of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, Imo State Command.

Police in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri about the explosion, says; “the Command, in its continued commitment to protecting lives and property, swiftly responded to an incident involving an explosion at Obinwanne Community on 21st September, 2025, at about 1230hrs. The prompt response of operatives ensured that the situation was immediately brought under control and the area secured”

According to the statement by the Force PPRO, Imo Command, Henry Okoye, DSP,

“On receipt of the distress call, operatives from Njaba Divisional Headquarters immediately mobilized to the scene. It was confirmed that the blast was caused by an explosive device carried by Mr. Chinworeke Mmadu, ‘m’ of Ebonyi State, which detonated prematurely, leading to fatal injuries that later claimed his life. Meanwhile, two passersby who sustained injuries were rushed to Santa Maria Hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

In furtherance of the response, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Hamzat A. Abdulkadir, visited the scene with operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit. The area was carefully swept and has been declared safe for public use.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased carried the explosive device, while inquiries are ongoing to determine his motive and possible affiliations.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma wishes the injured victims a speedy recovery and assures Imolites of its commitment to safeguarding lives and property. Members of the public are urged to stay calm, remain security-conscious, and provide timely information to aid security efforts.

“In addition, the public is strongly advised to report any suspicious item or object to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency lines for prompt action” the statement added.