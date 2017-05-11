2019 GUBER: RIPPLES IN IMO APC OVER EMEKA NWAJIUBA



Except for those who started following politics of Imo State in recent times, the name Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba is not new in the politics of the State; that is why his recent uplightment and growing profile in APC is giving other stakeholders in the State cause to worry.

Only recently, Emeka Nwajiuba was appointed chairman of a federal agency known as the Education Trust Fund (ETF). The appointment appeared as a big surprise to the APC family in Imo State how the Ehime Mbano former Reps member who is not pronounced in the mainstream APC controlled by State Governor, Rochas Okorocha merited the lucrative position.

Trumpeta however learnt that there is fear of the unknown in the party concerning the elevated status of Nwajiuba as a groundswell of events trigger off quest for Okorocha’s successor. It was gathered that the new position is to cheer up the former lawmaker for the task of taking over from Okorocha in 2019.

There are strong indications that Nwajiuba is likely going to run for the governorship ticket of the state and based on his affinity and long standing relationship with Buhari, he is likely going to be the choice candidate of the suspected Aso Rock Mafia pulling strings at the Presidency and APC.

Nwajiuba is believed to have a strong link with Buhari. Judging from the history both share in the political terrain, the lawyer cum politician is Buhari’s favourite for 2019 Governorship. When Buhari wanted to be President in 2003 under ANPP, Nwajiuba was his strong ally in mo State who went for the party ticket.

The birth of CPC which Buhari and his followers formed after breaking away from the ANPP was also the domain of Nwajiuba who once ran as the party’s governorship flagbearer.

Trumpeta further gathered the chord of relationship between Buhari and Nwajiuba has remain making the President followers to mark him out as Aso Rock choice candidate to be Governor of Imo State in 2019.

The ETF appointment is seen as a stepping stone to rail rolle Nwajiuba into the race for Governor.

This development is causing panic and uneasy moments for other major players in APC who are scared that Nwajiuba using the Aso Rock connection may pull the rug off the feeth of prospective governorship aspirants.