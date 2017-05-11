Imo Workers Raise Fresh Alarm Accuse Govt Of Forcing Them To Sign 100% Monthly Salaries Payment

Civil servants in Imo State have cried out alleging that the State government has designed a plot to force them into signing that they are being paid 100% of their monthly salaries.

It would be recalled that the State Government has agreement with workers on a 70/30% ratio of sharing payments each month. The initial agreement was for workers to manage 70% of total income into the coffers of the State. But instead, what they now get is 70% of their salaries which has led to complaints in the state work force.

But in a swift development, the workers have raised a fresh alarm that a recent memo from the state government is directing everybody in the civil service to sign a letter indicating that they are collecting 100% of their salaries.

At the State Secretariat and the Imo State House of Assembly, the workers are not comfortable with the memo, which they described as oppressive and against what they receive

Some of the staffers, who spoke to Trumpeta based on anoumity said “it is unbecoming of the Imo State Government to bring one policy or another not considering the present economic hardship the civil servants are currently facing. They are forcing us to now sign for 100% when we do not collect 100% but 70%”

The workers also added that the memo stated that everybody in the civil service must sign the letter to make it uniform in the State.

Lending her voice, one of the workers from the State ministry also added that she had no choice than to sign, since the Heads in the civil service cannot speak for the junior workers who cannot speak for themselves. She wondered what the NLC is doing in the state concerning the plight of workers. She called on the Federal Government (FG) to look into the plight of workers in Imo State and save them for the hands of bad government.