Alex Ekwueme Backs IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu

FORMER Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme has assured the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of fatherly support, according to online reports.

Dr Ekwueme, who made the pledge when the Radio Biafra Director visited him at his Enugu residence, maintained that he would always give the IPOB leader the needed counsel.

The ex-President said he was delighted receiving the IPOB leader after all his travails, adding, I thank God you are free and able to move around”

“I will make best counsel available to you in your very onerous task of leading an organization that is committed to bringing justice and equity among people, especially our people”, he added.

Kanu had told Ekwueme, “I have come to tell you that we find you invaluable in our advancements of our people and in our course also to make life better for the public and for the masses.

“So, I am humbled and delighted to be here and also to bring you up to speed as to what we have been doing, what motivated me; what motivated the IPOB to do what we have been doing.

“It is more or less today an expression, a political expression to the yearnings and aspirations of the society; that’s what we are trying to do. The sum total of the struggle by the IPOB, which I’m leading is to ensure that there is dignity of life.

“And for us to fulfill that very mandate, we must be diligent, we must be focused, and we must be sincere. So, I have come here to brief my father as to why weý do what we do and to get his blessings; anything he tells me is what we are going to do, in so far as it advances our political course as a people.”