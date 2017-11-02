Ahead of 2019 election: Okorocha Woos Imo Workers with Promotion

As the 2019 general elections approach, the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has mapped out a tactics to mend his sour relationship with the Imo State workforce, who have suffered various ethical manipulations in the hands of Okorocha’s administration since 2011.

According to information available to this Newspaper, the Governor who is said to have studied the behaviour and character of an average Imo civil servant, and therefore has the wand to outwit them, has arrived at a plot to woo them on their side as their votes count on the plan the Governor has to plant a successor before quitting office in 2019.

Trumpeta learnt that from hence till 2019, Imo Civil Servants would have smiles planted on their faces as Okorocha releases the various packages he set out to lure them to his side.

According to information emanating from the workers, the Governor has directed each Ministry to calculate the number of workers who have not benefited from promotions and other Sundry allowances in the last few years.

It was learnt that a great number of the workers would benefit from the mass promotion planned by the Okorocha’s administration within the next few months.

The sources said this would be followed with allowances, ranging from leave, over-time, hazard and other payments.

Apart from that, Imo Civil Servants would be given vehicle allowances that would be offset in form of loans that will span some years.

This Christmas, Imo workers would also be spoilt with Christmas bonuses that would include food stuffs and money.

Sources said that the latest love to be poured on Imo workers by the Governor is to reconcile with the workforce, who have vowed to pay the ruling political party back in 2019, after they helped to push away the PDP regime in the State in 2011.

“A majority of Imo Workers voted for Okorocha in 2011 and 2015 because of his Free Education programme. But ever since, we have suffered as we were told our salaries would be deducted to foot the Free Education programe. Yet, our children are paying at IMSU, so, what did we benefit?” an angry worker asked our Reporter at State Secretariat, Owerri.

Meanwhile, some of the workers who spoke our Reporters said that if Governor Okorocha has plans for Imo Workers he should first begin by paying them their full monthly salaries and on time, before talking about promotion and allowances.

“Now, if we get promoted, under which scale? Is it under the present situation where we don’t know how much our salaries are every month? A Director in one of the Ministries asked Trumpeta.

Most of the workers said that a better welfare service is a part and parcel of every civil servant, and an obligation Government owes them.

“We cannot be wooed with promotions which are our rights, but denied us for years” a worker told Trumpeta.

Meanwhile, some of the workers said that the cheques given to them for their salaries bounced at the Banks yesterday.

However, no one knows the plan the Governor has to woo the pensioners.