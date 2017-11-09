I was stabbed to coma before my children were stolen -Imo woman

A mother of two Mrs. Abigail Uka, whose two children, Francis ,5,and Chinaza ,2,were stolen on August 29,at Uzoagba in the Ikeduru Local Government of Imo state and subsequently sold to a waiting buyer for N1.1m in Enugu state has revealed what she went through in the hands of her attackers before the fled with her children. According to her, the attackers stabbed her repeatedly before bolting away with her children.

In her account when the police in Imo state handed over her recovered children, a happy Mrs. Uka disclosed that “they stabbed me severally until I went into coma. When they dropped on a bush path, they thought I had died”.

The suspects who had confessed to the crime and paraded before newsmen were,Obinna Eze,Oluchi Chibuike,Vitalis Lumanze ,Nkiru Nwanedu ,Chinyere Nwudu and Jacinta Amadi.

The state commissioner of police Chris Ezike, who paraded the suspects said that the command would charge them to court for armed robbery, attempted murder and trafficking in human persons.

The woman said “they promised me that Obinna was going to marry me as a ploy to steal my children. When I didn’t consent to their bidding they opted to kill me in order to achieve their mission. My relation, Oluchi Chibuike planned for my death”. According to the woman, it was after 24 hours that she regained consciousness in the hospital that she was told that her relation and her accomplices had absconded with her two children.

“It was after 24 hours that I regained consciousness. It was villagers who was working on the narrow bush path that rescued me and took me to the hospital .the cuts were deep and I still feel pains all over my body” Uka narrated.

The woman commanded the police, especially the CP for responding to the emergency situation and for recovering her two sold children, unhurt.

Handing over the recovered children to the legitimate mother, the police Public Relations Officer in the state, Andrew Enwerem said “we are officially handing over five years old ,Francis and his sister ,Chinaza ,who is two years to the legitimate mother.

This is after the command had swung into action and arrested the suspects in Enugu state after selling these God’s gifts for N1.1m.it is saddening that the society has no respect for God’s creation anymore.

Meanwhile, nemesis has caught up with two daredevil armed robbers shot dead by the operatives of Special Anti Robbery Squad and Police Mobile Force of the Imo state police command on Wednesday.

The incident which disrupted the peace of residents of the area, occurred around 2am in Ezi -Ogbaku in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

On a tip off, the SARS commander, Victor Godfrey, mobilized his men to the scene of the crime in the wee hours of the night.

where the five man armed robbers who were going house to house robbing residents in the dead of the night had opened fire on sighting policemen who responded to a distress call.

The police spokesperson Andrew Enwerem disclosed that in the ensuring gun battle, two hoodlums were gunned down while the other three escaped.

According to Enwerem “in the early hours of Wednesday, the operatives of federal Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Imo state police command received a distress call that armed robbers were operating at Ezi -Ogbaku in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

SARS in conjunction with Police Mobile Force officers responded to the emergency situation around 2am.

The teams encountered the armed robbers numbering five who opened fire on the policemen. The officers responded which led to the death of two of the hoodlums while three fled with suspected gunshot injuries”.

Enwerem, who explained that the identities of the slain robbers had yet to be ascertained , said that the state commissioner of police ,Chris Ezike, had directed heads of tactical Units of the command to apprehend the fleeing criminals .

Exhibits recovered from the dead armed robbers, according to the police include, one locally made double barreled shot gun, two expended cartridges and two live cartridges.

“The state commissioner of police had earlier in his strategies for the ember months reactivated the operational base of the operatives by mandating them to respond to emergency situations within the space of five minutes. It was on that premise that this breakthrough was recorded.

The CP has continued to warn the bad ones in our midst to repent or turn a new leave or have themselves decisively dealt with by the operatives of the command “.Enwerem summed up.