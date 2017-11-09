Tragedy as 30 year old Laborer Commits Suicide in Imo

It was a tragedy in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Monday when a 30 year old man simply identified as Emma committed suicide.

The shocking incident occurred in a two storey building that was under construction located at area H in the World Bank area of new Owerri.

The victim committed the crime in one of the rooms in the last floor of the building which is being constructed to be a shopping plaza.

When our correspondent arrived the scene around 11am, people in the neighborhood, including the youths of Umuguma community and some police officers from the new Owerri police Division were sighted making efforts to disperse the crowd that had come to take a glimpse of the corpse and to untie the lifeless body from the roof.

Journalists were however not allowed access to the room where the body was, as one of the villagers said that customary rites were being carried out before the corpse would be taken to the morgue.

A man in the neighborhood who simply identified himself as John, said that the victim was seen few hours before he allegedly took his own life.

He said “all of us saw Emma this morning .He told us that he was an orphan and came from a family of six boys. According to him, he hailed from Mbaise in Imo state.

He returned from Lagos to work here as one of the labourers .he was the site’s iron bender .people said he watched Chelsea and Manchester United premier league match on Sunday and never showed any sign that he was going to take his own life”.

A police officer who refused to disclose his identity told journalists that there was more to the suicide.

According to him, the legs of the deceased were on the ground raising suspicion that he might had been killed.

Reports obtained online gathered that the deceased until his death was living in one of the rooms in the uncompleted building.

The corpse was later evacuated in an ambulance to the morgue.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Andrew Emwerem, a superintendent of Police, said that the command received an information that a man was said to had committed suicide in an uncompleted building in new Owerri.