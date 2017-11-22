Shame in Imo Assembly Blackout Stops Screening of Commissioners Nominee Lament Over Lack Of Power Supply

By Onyekachi Eze

Commissioner nominees and other categories of appointees, the Imo State governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha, sent to the state legislature for screening and confirmation got what they didn’t bargain for from the state Assembly members when blackout in the complex accompanied by lack of power supply frustrated their final hurdle before allocation of portfolios.

The commissioner nominees were jolted yesterday at the complex when they arrived for the scheduled plenary session of the House for final confirmation but met a locked chamber due to zero power supply.

Our correspondent who waited patiently for the plenary to commence noticed that the nominees were not only disappointed but went home frustrated that they were not attended to by the lawmakers after a long wait.

After the screening session by the adhoc committee chaired by Hon Ik Amuka, on Monday, the nominees were invited for plenary session yesterday which failed to hold.

Regrettably, it turned out that the event could not start from 10.00am to when they were asked to report due to power outage. Having stayed from 10.00am till noon, they were asked to go for a break and return by 3pm, for the completion of the exercise.

Angrily, both the lawmakers who also waited for hours to see if miracle could happen had to leave the premises blaming the leadership for poor management.

The development elicited reactions from visitors who guerried why Imo State House of Assembly cannot boast of an ordinary power generating set talk more of a sound proof lister.

Furthermore, its indended whether todays completion of the screening would hold or will still be the same.

The hesitant look in the faces of the 28 commissioner nominees portrays their disappointment with the leadership of the House.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta gathered that it was because of the same poor power supply issue that made the State Assembly to push the recently concluded African Joint Parliamentary Session to the Imo Trade and Investment Center ITIC.

Regardless of the relocation of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association session to ITIC, the foreigners themselves complained bitterly of poor power supply, ICT and convenience.