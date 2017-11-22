By Okey Alozie

As speculations continue to dominate discussions over who Governor Rochas Okorocha will hand over power in 2019, the number one citizen of Imo State has disclosed that the identity of who will be his adopted candidate for the position of Governor will shock people.

The Governor, who is planning a surprise package to the entire people of the State in 2019 made this known on Sunday at Victory Chapel, Imo State Government House, Owerri during a church service. In contrast to certain predications that the governor is looking at a direction, he said that the identity of his successor will shock people adding that his prayers now is for God to give him more wisdom to fulfill his purpose of coming into this world and not to listen to unnecessary gossips and criticism that yield no positive result. There is a widely held belief that Okorocha is rooting for Chief Uche Nwosu, his Chief of Staff, and also a son in law from Orlu zone.

The Governor urged Imo people to shun the activities of the opposition groups and detractors against Rescue Mission progress to face the realities of life. According to him, the right person that will get his blessing as successor will be unveiled any moment from now and the people will be highly surprised to see the person. On those clamouring for him to show them his anointed successor before he goes home to “sleep”, Okorocha expressed that he needs God’s intervention for wisdom and guidance to enable him pick a worthy successor who will not undergo the torture he has undergone while in office.

Speaking about his 2019 ambition, Okorocha said God will take charge and direct him further on what to do by stating that he listens to God than man. Okorocha said that he will only listen to the voice of God before any action.