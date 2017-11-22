The issue of how the Bailout funds released to the Imo State government by the Federal Government was utilized has cropped up again with claims that the unpaid severance allowance of a section of appointees who served the Okorocha government since inception are yet to be paid a dime.

It could be recalled that in the heat of the cash crunch of 2015 when President Mohammadu Buhari took over power, some State governments were unable to pay their workers, then the Federal Government released bailout funds to some State governments including Imo State which it was said got about N2.6b.

The release of the fund has been trailed by claims and counter claims with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Matters Commission (ICPC) digging into the process of expenses.

But in a fresh claim by some office holders who served the Imo State government, the money for their Severance Allowance was included in the Bailout fund which has not been paid till date.

One of the former appointees, Mr. Emeka Ahaneku who served the immediate past Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Benjamin Nwajumogu, as Chief Press Secretary, CPS, has revealed that despite the inclusion of their Severance Allowance as part of the monies cleared with the Bailout fund due to Imo State, they are yet to receive any payment.

The former media aide to the Speaker took to the social media to make his feelings known when he posted on Nov 21, at 14:05 that “As a human right activist/politician, I have always fought for justice and freedom for the oppressed, but when my severance allowance, furniture allowance, 3 months imprest May 2015 salary, salary arrears and all my entitlements and emoluments as a Chief Press Secretary were diverted, though captured in the bailout fund, and I was denied of my reward for many years of sacrifice and hard work…”

Ahaneku whose reaction is attracting comments from social media users further disclosed that the severance allowance was captured in the bailout which he and other colleagues who served in the House of Assembly are yet to receive from the State government.

Trumpeta recalls that it is not only those who served out in the House that are lamenting of non-payment of Severance Allowance since Okorocha came into power.

Few Commissioners who served in the government of Okorocha had told the public how they were denied Severance Allowance after leaving office.

Majority of the first set of Commissioners Okorocha started his governance in Government House, Owerri have pathetic stories to tell about non- payment of Severance. The likes of Sir Ejike Uche, KSK, Dr Obinna Duruji, Barr Steve Ahaneku and Enwere had their official jeep vehicles forcefully carted away from them without any form of allowance for period spent in office.

A report by ICPC which monitored how states spent the N338bn bailout fund given to them by the FG indicated that three officials of the State government were arrested in connection with allegations raised over the expenditure. The report signed by Mustapha Hussain on behalf of the Commissioner, Public Enlightment alleged that EFCC arrested the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dr Paschal Obi, and two others- Uzoho Casmir and Iheoma Kenneth who were described by the EFCC as the Director of Finance and Treasurer respectively.

Also a report issued by the ICPC showed that Benue and Imo States were found wanting, while a few other States were found to still be owing salaries , an indication that the funds may have been mismanaged .

The report by the ICPC states that, “Imo State applied for and received bailout funds of N26, 806, 430, 000 .00 from the Central Bank of Nigeria which were domiciled with two Commercial Banks namely Fidelity and Zenith Banks. In the course of analysis, it was discovered that some transfers were made into certain Imo State Government accounts which are not related to salaries and emoluments are as follows: N2 bn paid into a Government Account; N 2bn into an Imo State Project account; N 2bn transferred into Microfinance Bank; and a management fee of N 21 , 017 , 810 .00 was paid into an unspecified account .”