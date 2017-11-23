If the names of people, who have increased the population of Nigeria during the week, are to be collected for the records, the name of the number two citizen of the State, Prince Eze Madumere will be on the list.

A week ago, the lovely wife of the Deputy Governor of the State, Princess Chioma Rosemary Madumere was delivered of a new baby. The new born baby has not only brought joy to the family of the Madumeres, but has exposed another aspect of the Deputy Governor, as he showcased the pretty baby and mother in a fanciful manner.

Expressing bountiful joy in his Facebook page, Prince Madumere has this to say “my lovely wife, Princes Chioma Rosemary Madumere was delivered of an angel, a bundle of joy. A lovely baby girl named Princess Oluebubechukwueze Zinachidi Madumere”.

Explaining reasons for the interest in the baby and the interesting long names, the Deputy Governor has this to say “I chose to christen her Oluebubechukwueze (meaning the miraculous work of God the king) and Zinachidi (meaning show the world that there is God).

It would be recalled that Madumere with four children parted ways with the wife after court stepped into the matter following irreconcilable differences before another union and later the Princess Chioma Rosemary, who has blessed the family with a baby.

Madumere is in a joyful mood at the moment if his latter expressions in the facebook page is considered. According to him, Zinachidi, the new baby “is special and couldn’t have come at any other time than now. Her coming has brought unquantifiable joy in my heart and to my family”