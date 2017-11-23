By Okey Alozie

Plans to consolidate power in 2019 by Orlu zone political leaders have raised dust and controversy in Imo State as many concerned citizens from other zones have condemned the plans and idea in totality.

Hon, Chief Alan “B” Onyemaechi a prominent son of Owerri zone and Chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) Imo State wing is one of those who are antagonistic over the issue.

In a chat with Trumpeta Reporter Monday in his office located near relief market Owerri, the Mbaise born politician and government Liaison Officer in-charge of Ngurunweke political ward in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State submitted that the leadership of APC cannot reject zoning adding that Governor Okorocha himself cannot subscribe to what is not fair to their zones.

Speaking further, he declared that Orlu zone cannot continue in power in 2019 in the spirit of equity, peace and unity in Imo State.

He maintained that Orlu zone has taken its turn in governorship and should now consider it necessary for others to hold power in 2019.

On the issue of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Chief of Staff Imo Government being adopted as a son of Owerri, he queried if Uche Nwosu’s maternal home is Owerri.

In his words “is Uche Nwosu’s maternal home Owerri, what profile is he trying to build and what has he contributed so far to Owerri zone?” Chief Onyemaechi questioned.

When asked of the faith of an Mbaise to become governor in 2019, he disclosed that was an over statement for anyone to submit that an Mbaise man cannot be a Governor in Imo State.

He further revealed that there is no dichotomy between Mbaise people and other bloc in Owerri zone, adding that the entire Owerri zone politicians are now speaking with one voice. Alan ‘B’ insisted that there should be political restructuring from up to down. According to him, the interest of Ndi Igbo should be protected in Nigeria likewise that of Owerri zone should be in Imo State politics for peace to reign.

On the issue of Anambra election, he revealed that Anambra guber election has sent danger signal to Imo APC, adding that Igbos have now discovered the party that they want to be identify with and from all indication “APGA has very strong identity with Ndi Igbo” he said. “The entire members of Ingenious People of Biafra (IPOB) are all in APGA”. Alan B Onyemaechi also said.

Meanwhile, another APC Chieftain in Imo State, Chief Emeka Ibe, popularly known by his Chieftaincy title, “Onwa Mbano” has made it clear, that Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas cannot hand over the Governorship of Imo State to his son-in-law and present Chief of Staff Government House Owerri, Chief Uche Nwosu.

Ibe said that Okorocha is deceiving Imo people by flying the kite of Uche Nwosu governorship, while he is plotting for another person.

The APC Chieftain maintained that Okorocha is politically experienced and smart to hand over power to Uche Nwosu in 2019, when Nwosu comes from the same Orlu zone with Okorocha, who will being in office for Eight years.

The Isiala Mbano born politician hinted that at the proper time, Imo people will realize that Okorocha will not hand-over power to his son in law, pointing out that it would be politically suicidal for Okorocha to foist Uche Nwosu in office in 2019, as that is not feasible.