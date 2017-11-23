Except Senator Ifeanyi Ararume takes drastic measures to put his house in proper shape, his purported dream of becoming the next governor of Imo State may hit the rocks as disunity is trying to set in his political family.

Ararume is reported to be interested in 2019 governorship contest under the platform of APC. The move has seen general politicians under different platforms gather around him to be part of his campaign. In the last count, there are three major groups comprising LGA and Ward coordinators, Ararume Fans Club and the revamped Destiny Organization.

Competent sources within the camp of the Isiebu, Isiala Mbano born Senator reveals all is not well in the campaign organization with the LGA coordinators aggrieved that they are no longer getting the desired attention from Ararume since the formation of Ararume fans club and entrance of new political blocks into the fold. The LGA coordinators, it was gathered, were the first set of people Ararume gathered, after the 2015 election to form a structure for his 2015 ambition. The coordinator is under Chief Okey Ikoro, an ally of the Senator.

But in a recent move to consolidate his structure, Ararume also embraced another structure known as Ararume fans club, which is growing in strength with various LGA chapters, having the grace to invite him for the official opening session.

Latest information has it that Ararume, is giving the attention to the fans club and new joiners into the campaign thereby prompting the LGA coordinators feel abandoned and consider making a pull out.

Our source further learnt that the grievances of the 27 LGA coordinators reached a height when unconfirmed reports had it that a proposal allegedly submitted by the General coordinator, Ikoro on how to prosecute the 2019 programme has not been attended to, fuelling speculations that the coordinators are no longer captured in the scheme of things.

What further gave the LGA coordinators cause to worry is the allegation of handing of empowerment packages to the newly formed Destiny Organization groups without their involvement.

Another aspect giving discomfort to the coordinators is the attention Ararume pays to new comers to the campaign organization.

It would be recalled that politicians of all shades from different parties and camps have in recent times showed solidarity to the ambition of the APC chieftain. The fear is that the new comers may be mercantile politicians who have not only disappointed but also worked against Ararume in the past contest, to be trusted in the present dispensation.

Trumpeta however gathered that Ararume is not ignorant of the development as he has marshaled out plans to put his house in order for the task ahead.