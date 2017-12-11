KEKE BAN: UK BASED IMOLITE ASSISTS OWERRI RESIDENTS WITH FREE BUSES

By Onyekachi Eze

Piqued by the alarming rate of suffering and stress residents of Owerri, the Imo State capital are subjected to for the past one week following the ban of tricycles ( keke na pepe), an Isu LGA born UK based business mogul, Hon Clinton Chinedu Ekechukwu has provided free buses.

Clinton Ekechukwu hails from Isiobishi in Isu LGA, Imo State. He resides in the United Kingdom and has achieved giant strides among which are ; Chairman Igbo Union Southeast London, Vice Chairman Umunna Goteborg, the founder of Hope and faith Charity Organization where he grants interest free loans to women and youths, among other recorded feats.

Driven by the act of humanity and reverence to God, Ekechukwu on seeing the transportation challenges that befalls Owerri residents immediately waded in and singlehandedly provided free shuttle buses for stranded, helpless commuters and Students.

The move was propelled from a resultant effect from the ban of keke operation as decreed and implemented on the poor masses by governor Rochas Okorocha led administration in Imo.

From December 4, 2017 till date, many lives have been saved against cases of slumping under the harsh weather, courtesy of Ekechukwu youth movement.

Speaking to Trumpeta Newspaper on a telephone conversation over the weekend, Hon Ekechukwu asserted that it worries him on the rate of suffering a government that swore oath of allegiance to protect lives and property would subject her citizenry to untold hardship.

Furthermore, he retorted that no responsible government that claimed to be people oriented would embark on such dehumanizing program of banning keke without a possible option on ground.

However, to Clinton, he hope to make Imo State the economic hub of Eastern Nigeria. Build a prosperous Imo State where everyone of working age will be employed and to prepare a better future for Imolites and their generation unborn.

According to the favorite quotes of this young entrepreneur culled from Martin Luther Jr, ” Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.”

Mr Ekechukwu expressed optimism that Imolites will have reasons to heave sigh of relief come 2019.