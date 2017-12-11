The political camp of the Senator representing Orlu zone, Senator Hope Uzodinma has been thrown into a mournful mood following the auto crash that claimed the life of one of his followers, named Hon Vena Nzeoma, leaving others, injured.

Trumpeta learnt that the Uzodinma group of the PDP was coming back from Abuja after the PDP convention that took place last weekend. It was learnt that the accident which occurred at Obollo Affor are of Enugu State saw Nzeoma, a leader of the party from Ohaji/Egbema, dead.

After crossing Benue State to Enugu State on their way back, the vehicle, one of the Hummer Buses belonging to Njaba LGA and donated to the party by the Senator was involved in an accident. The deceased did not die at the spot, but was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Other victims who sustained bruises and injuries were also rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the deceased has been taken from the mortuary enroute Owerri, Imo State. A former House of Assembly member who represented Egbema State Constituency during the regime of Chief Evan Enwerem, the late Nzema was an architect and top PDP leader of Ohaji/Egbema.