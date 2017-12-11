By Okey Alozie

Caution was said to have been thrown to the winds at Imo Government House recently, Owerri, when two top appointees of the Imo State Government almost turned pugilists while Governor Rochas Okorocha watched on with amazement.

But for the intervention of the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dr Paschal Obi and other Stakeholders who were present, by now the newly sworn-in Commissioner, for Trade and Investment Engr Emma Ojinere and a former Commissioner who now functions as the SA to governor small scale Industries, Engr Chidi Ibe would have been carrying injuries.

This Newspaper learnt that trouble started when Ojinere during a stakeholders meeting held at Imo government stood up House at Government House stood up to submit list from Ahiazu LGA of those to become Board members, without consulting Engr Chidi Ibe who appeared to be his senior in the rescue mission team.

Engr Emma Ojinere went straight to Dr Paschal Obi and submitted the list against the wish of Engr Chidi Ibe who rushed to the Principal Secretary and retrieved the list of Ahiazu Mbaise LGA and queried why Engr Ojinere could not consult him and Chidi tore the list into pieces and threatened to beat up Ojinere if he happens to come at a very close range. But later, the matter was resolved.

Information revealed that Ojinere was introduced into the rescue mission government by Chidi Ibe who was a Commissioner before him but Chidi Ibe’s demotion from Commissioner to Special Adviser of the governor on small scale angered him coupled with the fact that Chidi according to sources has made a lot of sacrifice than in the Team.

Report had it that two of them have attempted to fight at different occasions before now. Elders of Ahiazu Mbaise LGA are said to have tried to settle them. Source close to Engr Ibe revealed that Ojinere hijacked everything in Ahiazu LGA and have refused to carry Chidi Ibe along. Some concerned citizens are now making serious moves to bring two of them together to settle their differences.

Some prominent APC men in the State who spoke to our reporter in Ahiazu disclosed that the governor knows that such a thing will happen. According to them Okorocha want to study and watch Chidi Ibe before he elevates him again.

Sources said that Ibe should respect Ojinere is his senior in the Team now, whether he was there before him does not matter now.