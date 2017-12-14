Imo NULGE Chapter Exco Sacked

The intra-union crisis ravaging the Imo State Chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE has led to the dissolution of the caretaker body by the National Executive Council.

According to details reaching Trumpeta, from Abuja where the National Exco of the LGA workers’ union body met to decide about the crisis affecting the state chapter, the caretaker committee, which was constituted on 19th September 2016, to exist for only three months, has been sacked.

Trumpeta learnt that the committee led by Uchehara Ndubuisi was alleged to have exceeded the number of months it was supposed to have existed.

The NEC thanked the removed caretaker committee and promised to set up a new one that will conduct elections in the remaining LGAs where elections could not hold.

Workers of the State in the LGAs are eagerly waiting for the naming of the new proposed caretaker committee that would organize the remaining elections.