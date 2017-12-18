Former Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and now All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Barrister Humphrey Anumudu has called on Imo indigenes to lend their support to the party by registering in their various wards.

In statewide radio announcement, Barrister Anumudu said that there are strong indications that APGA is at the verge of becoming a national party in the country.

He explained that with the recent developments in the party, that it will be myopic for anybody to under-ret APGA or see it as only a regional party.

Barrister Anumudu revealed that the much talked about All Progressive Congress APC of today was an offshoot of Alliance for Democracy AD. And emphasized the need for all hands to be on deck to push APGA to that desired level.

To support his call for massive registration of members into APGA, Barrister Anumudu said that he has donated twenty five thousand membership cards to the party to support his call.

He disclosed that what informed his joining the party is his burning desire to join other well meanings Nigerians and like minds to push the party to its rightful position in the Nigerian political hemisphere. And appealed to his friends and supporters across the country and Imo State in particular to join the crusade.