2019: Uche Nwosu Set for Guber? As Ugwumba Movement Gets As Campaign office

The rumour that the Chief of Staff, Government House, Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu may have been under-going grooming by his father inlaw, and incumbent Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, to take over from him in 2019, may be coming to reality.

This followed the launching and commissioning of Ugwumba Movement Campaign office, in Owerri at the weekend.

The gigantic office is located opposite All Season Hotel, New Owerri, just a stone throw away from Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha’s campaign office also within the area.

Tongues have been wagging since the official opening of the office, which many see as a clear signal that Okorocha has finally made up his mind to unveil Uche Nwosu to members of All Progressive Congress APC, as the man to succeed him in 2019.

The official opening attracted top shots of APC, including the newly inaugurated members of Imo State Executive Council.

Trumpeta learnt that Uche Nwosu’s open declaration for 2019 Imo Governorship race is just weeks away.

Sources told this Newspaper that while the ceremony was hitting at New Owerri, Uche Nwosu’s father inlaw, whisked him away to Abuja, where sources said Okorocha will use the 78th birthday celebration of President Mohammadu Buhari to introduce his son inlaw to party Chieftains as the man to take over from him in 2019.

From what obtained at the unveiling of Ugwumba Movement office, Trumpeta learnt that most APC top shots may be coarsed into supporting the project or face hard times.

This Newspaper learnt that funds will not be the any problem, as Okorocha is said to have stock-pilled enough war chest to execute the Uche Nwosu Governorship project to a conclusive end with victory, as the Governor had told some close Aides that it is only Uche Nwosu that can protect his back when he leaves Douglas House in May 29, 2019.