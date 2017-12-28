FIFA Presents Badges to 29 Nigerian Refs

ref

 

FIFA has presented badges to 29 Nigerian referees Trumpeta sports desk gatheres.

According to the Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Referees Association, Kelechi Mejuobi, they are 22 men and seven women referees.

He said the male referees consist of 14 centre referees and assistant referees, four futsal referees and four beach soccer referees while the seven women are all football referees and assistant referees.

“From the 2017 approved referees, Abubakar Ago – from male football – Hadiza Musa – from female football – and Ushie Micheal – from beach soccer – all retired and have been replaced by three young referees – Abubarka Abdulahi (men’s football), Patience Madu (women’s football) and Olayinka Olajide (beach soccer),” he said.

“The referees received their FIFA badges from the Nigeria Football Federation officials in Kano and are available to officiate in any continental game – as well as domestic matches.”

 

 

