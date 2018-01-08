By Okey Alozie.

The Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is strategizing for 2019 election so that his rescue mission team must remain in the helm of affairs.

One of the steps he has taken is to shortlist three anointed Aides from the rescue mission team to stand for the final screening and possibly go for mock election before the end of February 2018.

While addressing Stakeholders from the political zones of the State who visited him recently in his home town Ogboko in Ideato South LGA of Imo, the Governor said he is still confused on who to choose as his successor from the three people he has shortlisted to succeed him.

The Governor said soonest he will unveil his successor that will shock everybody.

From all indication the Governor is planning to break the Jinx of Imo politics by being the first to unveil a woman as his successor.

In addition, the Governor disclosed that the women are more sincere in politics than the men. He submitted that Imo women don’t ask him much questions rather they have full support and commitment to the Rescue Mission administration.

The member representing Ihitte Uboma LGA in the State House of Assembly Hon Dr (Mrs) Uche Ejiogu, during the visit of Okigwe zone to Governor Rochas Okorocha pointed out that Imo women are more Economical than men, adding that during election, so many do not vote but women come out massively to perform their civic responsibility without fear or favor.