Imo 2019: “Why I Want To Be Governor” Says Nwulu

A member of the House of Representatives, born in Eziinihitte Mbaise LGA, Imo State but representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal constituency 11, in Lagos State, Hon Tony Chinedu Nwulu, has joined the race for Imo Governorship seat come 2019.

Speaking to Journalists in Owerri on his ambition, the Eziudo-born Legislator said that he has come to maximize the abundant resources in Imo State for the benefit of all, if given the mandate to pilot the affairs of the Eastern Heartland State in 2019.

Nwulu who said he was not out to dwell on the merits or demerits of the out-going administration disclosed that his main focus is to come and add value to existing structures in the State.

“We are not proud how Imo State is today. As a son of Imo State, I am an interested party. How bad or good the present administration is, it is left for the masses to judge. Therefore, I am offering myself for service” he told Journalists.

Nwulu who said he does not believe in too much politics without ingredients maintained that he is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, under which platform he is seeking election, and does not belong to any Group or Camp, but PDP.

The Guber Aspirant asked that competence should be used in selecting who becomes Imo next Governor, adding that the youths should also be given opportunity to take charge of their future, than allowing those who had already spent their own future become the arrow heads of today’s Imo State.

The youthful politician who was born in 1979, said that for him to have not only won an election in far away Lagos State, but defeated an incumbent is a testimony of his pedigree and political sagacity, pointing out that he has a strong political base in Imo State, despite representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal constituency.

Nwulu said if given the chance to lead Imo State, his administration would be drived with vigour and focus, stressing that Imo must flow with the current global changes, adding that Education, Security, Industrialization, Health and development of abundant natural and human resources of the State will be the focal points of his administration.

Nwulu is a graduate of Abia State University, National Coordinator of PDP Youth Advocacy Initiative and is the sponsor of the popular Bill; “Not too young to run”.