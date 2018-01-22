Amaechi Kingsley

With the uncertainty trailing governor Okorocha’s successor, haven revealed that his anointed candidate must be a rescue mission compliant, the former Special Adviser on security to Imo State Government, High Chief Zeek Martins Nnadozie has recommended the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere as the most credible rescue missionary for the governorship ticket ahead 2019.

The front line politician in Ehime Mbano LGA made the recommendation to Governor Okorocha recently during a chat with journalists in Owerri where he sighted that after carrying out his assessment, analysis and observation amongst all jostling for the Guber ticket, only Prince Eze Madumere remained the most rescue mission compliant candidate capable and resourceful, but noted that except Okorocha decides to anoint a candidate outside the rescue missionaries.

The former SA on Security to Imo Government traced his relationship with the Deputy Governor before he joined Nigeria politics, noting that Madumere has remained resolute in his ideals towards politics and honesty.

According to him, “Gov. Okorocha, people are clamoring for show us the man and go to sleep, if you don’t show us Prince Eze Madumere, you’ll not go to sleep. Madumere is rescue mission compliant, he is a gentle man” he said.

The advocate for good governance in Imo, in a swift response to the under 50 years benchmark set for intending governor, averred that governor Okorocha’s decision is neither a barrier nor constitutional, adding that Okorocha is supporting President Buhari who is over 50 years for reelection in 2019. “He should practice what he preaches and not the other way” he maintained.

“In politics I say nothing is good or bad, it depends on whose view point. For PDP it’s bad leadership, for APC it’s ok leadership but in 2019, we should look for people who have the interest of Imo State at heart, who will not make governance my my my affair but our our our affair like the old, Mbakwe, Udenwa” he concluded.