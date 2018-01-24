By Uchenna Eneogwe

Following reports from relevant agencies in the State, Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has confirmed that the dreaded disease identified as “Lassa Fever” has claimed 3 lives in the State.

The governor gave the confirmation when he addressed Government House Correspondents on the ugly incident yesterday at Government House.

In a press release made available to our medium, the State Government has taken necessary steps to bring the situation under control.

According to Gov. Okorocha “this morning we woke up to hear that Lassa Fever has killed three (3) persons and we also have seven cases of Lassa fever patients and this number is too large for a state. We are concerned about the speed of spread”.

The press release further revealed that the cases were recorded in some hospitals, somewhere in Orlu and some other parts of the State.

The State Governor however advised that Imolites should avoid over crowded areas, lessen shaking of hands, and body contacts at this period.

Stating the causative factors of this disease, Gov Okorocha said Lassa Fever is caused by some species of rats that eat some food and people come to eat it.

He noted that the Ministry of Health has been adequately informed to take necessary steps to curtail the spread.

“We will do everything humanly possible to make sure that this spread is curtailed. While government is taking this action, people should keep clean and healthy environment at this time, avoid so many children staying in one place” he averred.

The governor assured “it is nothing to worry about we have always had issues of Lassa Fever especially during extreme heat periods. We advise that people should report cases of fever of any sort to the nearest hospital, and doctors by this development have been advised on what to do when such cases are reported.

The Governor Okorocha called for synergy to cub the ugly situation of Lassa fever.

“We are getting in touch with the Federal Ministry of Health for support. I assure you that government is in control and we have created emergency centers for such cases to handle them”.