CJK CHINEDU FAULTS RESCUE MISSION CRITICS, MAINTAINS THAT OWELLE REMAIN IMO BEST GOVERNOR

By Onyekachi Eze

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, of Ideato North Local Government Area, Imo State, Nze CJK Chinedu has lampooned critics of the Rescue Mission Government, maintaining that Owelle Rochas Okorocha remains Imo best Governor.

He said this following purported hate speeches that emanate from the opposition parties where Governor Okorocha is addressed as the worst Governor Imo has ever produced since the creation of the State.

In an absolute contrast to such ill expressions against the Rescue Mission Government, Nze CJK disclosed that such lies against Rochas Okorocha can only come out from mischief makers who are virtually surprised by the laudable achievements of this administration.

He submitted that the 2017 yuletide season further brought to the limelight Owelle Okorocha’s unprecedented great works in the state, averring that both visitors and Imolites in diaspora who came back for the celebration testified for what they saw on ground, especially on the massive roads network and adequate security.

In furtherance, he emphasized the need for collective efforts, saying that if Imolites had given maximum support for the Rescue Mission administration, it would have recorded more giant feats than what it has achieved. Also, he opined that whatever Rochas Okorocha is doing in the State is for the overall interest of the citizenry.

Meanwhile, the business mogul and employer of labour unequivocally said that if Governor Okorocha’s predecessors had done quarter of what he has done, Imo State would have been more improved before Okorocha’s emergence.

Similarly, Chinedu prayed for whoever that will succeed Owelle Okorocha to be a person of same mindset, ready to continue in the Rescue Mission spirit of transformation, vision and passion for the masses, adding that such foundation has already been laid by the workaholic governor.

To the electorates, the APC heavyweight admonished them to be focused, never to be wooed with monetary and material items and to acquire their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs. To this end, he told them to get ready to make effective use of it when the time comes and never to vote wrongly which they might live to regret.

Hence, Nze CJK Chinedu reiterated that Rochas Okorocha remains the best Governor Imo has ever produced, which will forever be remembered in the annals of the State.