Following the proposal by former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, asking for a Coalition to rescue Nigeria from the present ruling party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, indications are that fear has gripped other political parties, including Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA.

Information reaching Trumpeta has it that since Obasanjo’s letter to President Mohammadu Buhari, where he asked Buhari not to run for second term in 2019, and proffered the idea of a new political amalgam called coalition for Nigeria CN, the polity has been heat up.

The Obasanjo letter to Buhari, politicians told Trumpeta, has changed political equation in the country as most aspirants are now slowing things down to know exact who things pan out in the next few months.

Trumpeta learnt that most hit are the three major political parties, APC, PDP, and APGA, who fear that should the Obasanjo CN come to fruition, these political parties will suffer major set-backs as the Coalition will poach most of the members.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that a son of Imo State and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Jeff Ojinika is one of the brains behind the Coalition that may seek to grap political power in 2019.

This Newspaper learnt that the new Coalition is not in a hurry in recruiting members, as it is gradually picking men and women of impeccable track records, who may be politicians by but not tainted in any way.

Ojinika, a former Imo Lawmaker, before he moved to the National Assembly is a purist and plays politics with honour.

However, how far the coalition for Nigeria CN will go is not yet clear, but pundits have predicted that soon the movement will morph into a political party.

Already, Imo politicians are making enquires to be sure that a son of the State is among the top shots piloting the affairs of the new Coalition.