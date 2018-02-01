Okorocha Flogs Uwajumogu Again

Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is unrelleting in his pursuit of lashing out to the Senator Representing Okigwe zone in the National Assembly, Rt Hon Ben Uwajumogu.

In what may appear as the greatest separation in the family of Rescue Mission Government, Governor Rochas while playing host to a group of APC politicians from one of the LGAs in Okigwe zone expressed reservations about the representation of Uwajumogu.

It would be recalled that there is no love lost between Okorocha and Uwajumogu who from 2011-2015 were political soul mates from their brief romance in APGA to APC as the governor and speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly respectively.

Since 2016 Uwajumogu earned a chance to go to Senate via a bye-election after the court sacked PDP’s candidate, Athan Achonu, the affinity, the Okigwe Senate has with a leader in the area, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume caused a friction with Okorocha.

After repeated verbal attacks, the governor while speaking to people of Isiala Mbano, again resumed attack on Uwajumogu by stating that the people are “patching him to be recognized”. The governor further queried if he speaks on the floor?, adding that it would have been different if Araraume was in the Senate than the incumbent Senator.

Okorocha had in the past regretted facilitating Uwajumogu go to Senate following accusations if back-bitting leveled against him by APC members loyal to the governor.