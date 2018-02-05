Imo housing cooperation acquired more lands under Henry Okafor – Erege Nwaneri

By Amaechi Kingsley

Following reports from some quarters alleging that Imo State Housing Cooperation had not acquired any land for developmental purposes since that last seven years, a renowned property developer and land surveyor in Imo State, Nze Erege Boniface Nwaneri has come out to state clearly that the cooperation under Prince Dr Henry Okafor had made a lot of giant strides in the housing sector.

Surveyor Erege who disclosed this to Trumpeta Newspaper recently in Owerri, revealed that the former Imo Housing boss acquired properties for the cooperation at Okigwe, Site II and Site III in Redemption Housing Estate Obinze that covers over 600plots of land and another 220 plots at Dreamland also in Obinze which he confirmed has been surveyed, cleared and parcellated.

He went further to reveal that negotiations were still on between Imo State Housing Coopration and Ogbaku community where over 300plots of land will be made available for an estate.

He encouraged the new Imo state Housing cooperation boss to continue in the good works of his predecessor, ensure that the said plots of land are fully perfected with provision of roads, electricity, security and essential amenities to attract prospective allotees.

Surveyor Erege however revealed reasons why the cooperation do not engage in building houses for sale on the land, stating that once built in the past, most occupants tend to demolish either parts of the building or the entire building to redesign the houses to their taste. According to him “giving them empty spaces, providing necessary amenities and ensuring activities are functional to attract allotees before the end of the rescue mission administration is very important” he said.

Meanwhile, Nze Erege Nwaneri Boniface has commended Governor Rochas Okorocha for appointing Prince Dr Henry Okafor as SSA new city development, pointing out that his appointment was borne out of his achievement as former GM Imo Housing, where buildings of same worth either in the city or in the village are given Certificate of Occupancy to attach net worth to them, according to him “I am confident he will deliver in his new office” he said.