2019 Guber: Okorocha’s Rescue Mission Camp Splits

Except governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha brings in a magic wand to keep his political family together in the months ahead, doom is awaiting the Rescue Mission Government members of the All Progressive Congress in the 2019 election.

Already, the immediate family of the Governor is enmeshed in crisis following the decision of two of his family members, who are in-laws to the Okorochas, to run for the 2019 election.

While Nwosu is maintaining spaces in the news platform as the governorship aspirant, Chuks Ololo is also reported to be waxing stronger in becoming the governor’s successor. Nwosu functions as the Chief of Staff to the governor and the husband of Rochas Okorochas daughter. On his own, Ololo, a former Transition Committee Chairman of Owerri North and APC House of Reps candidates for Owerri Federal Constituency in 2015 is married to the sister of the governor, named Ogechi.

Ogechi Ololo is serving as the Deputy Chief of Staff Domestic/Commissioner For Happiness and Couples Fulfilment.

Their interests have reportedly sparked off intra-family crisis as they are said to be divided on which of the in laws to support thereby throwing Okorocha into confusion on who to support.

More so, Trumpeta was reliably informed that the division is causing friction in the political family of Okorocha. In Imo State chapter of APC, followers of Okorocha are known as the Rescue Mission otherwise known as the Rescue Missionaries comprising associates and appointees serving his administration.

This newspaper was informed that initially all eyes were on Nwosu, but the interest shown by Ololo has sparked off fresh dictonomy in the group thereby giving him new followers from Rescue Mission.

Ololo has not hidden intention to run for 2019 governorship election even as he didn’t mention Okorocha’s name as the major backer. At a meeting with a group, Imo Equity Group, Ololo, without mincing words, said he is running the race adding that the odds favour him as he not only has the capacity but comes from Owerri zone where all fingers are pointing at for 2019 governorship.

Already, his ambition has received blessings from Okorocha’s followers who are waving Nwosu bye in the new turn of events. It was also learnt that Ololo’s wife, also considered to be powerful in Okorocha’s government, with assistance from other siblings of the governor have started recruiting Rescue Missionaries to support Ololo instead of Nwosu.

A dependable source in Government House, Owerri, revealed that a top ally of Okorocha noted to be a bossom pal of Nwosu before now, has ditched the Chief of Staff and pitched tenth with Ololo. It was also said that the influence of Ogechi is spreading across all appointees prompting them to throw support to her husband.

The top aide who has shifted from Nwosu to Ololo is said to be at risk of losing his position and privileges. The appointee from one of the oil producing areas is reported to be losing his desire to go further in political career as a result of shift of interest to Ololo.

Unlike in the past when they openly declare interest and forward the aspiration of the Chief of Staff, most of the Rescue Missionaries are gradually keeping off from Nwosu to avoid the wrath of Ogechi thereby leaving only Ugwumba Movement crusaders to execute the project.