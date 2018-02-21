Gov Accuses Uwajumogu of Mis-Managing N5b Road Contract





By Okey Alozie

Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has continued to attack Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu over what he described as his ingratitude to the Rescue Mission administration in the State.

In a meeting he held with Ihitte-uboma people on Monday at Sam Mbakwe Exco chamber, Imo Government House Owerri, the Governor disclosed that the Former Speaker of Imo House of Assembly was a Defacto-Governor of Imo State, adding that he used his office to commit a lot of blunders. According to the Governor, over Five Billion Naira N5b which was given to Senator Uwajumogu to execute road contract in Okigwe zone was not properly accounted for. The governor maintained that even the Aides in the office of the former Speaker were awarding contracts unnecessarily.

The Governor further disclosed that he was highly disappointed in Senator Ben Uwajumogu on his attitude towards him. The governor also declared that Senator Uwajumogu and his gang do not belong to the chosen tribe of the Rescue Mission, adding that people of Ihitte Uboma, the home local government of the Senator should ignore his antics and face the realities of life.

“Uwajumogu is highly ungrateful to me” Governor Okorocha submitted. Some of the APC members from Okigwe zone who spoke to our reporter at Imo government House disowned the Senator as they vowed that he will never come back to office in 2019.

It would be recalled that the rift between Governor Rochas Okorocha and Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu has been increasing on daily bases. The Governor believed that the Senator has refused to reciprocate to his good gesture instead he ganged up with the opposition group to turn to fight him and to paint the image of his administration black.