By Onyeananam Edmund

An apex advisory body in Imo State, Imo Leaders Forum has condemned what they termed, the rampant abuse of power by political appointees and excessive use of the power of endorsement in various political parties.

In a recent statement made public by Leader of the Forum, Barr. Kingsley Onumajuru and the Director of Publicity, High Chief Dr. Zeekmartins Nnadozie, the Forum described the situation as Anti-Democratic, adding unequivocally that the involvement of political appointees is a deprivation of the democratic right of citizens to elect choice candidates in a free and fair manner.

Speaking further in line with the issued statement, the Apex Forum through the Publicity Director, High Chief Dr Nnadozie said the involvement of politicians in the process rubbishes the power of political parties, noting that the masses are expected to endorse their choice candidates, not leaders or political appointees as the case may be.

High Chief Dr. Nnadozie stated “it would be recalled that an attempt to influence the polity led to the demise of the Peoples Democratic Party Grasp of the entire political system, now All Progressive Congress is in charge, we will not support the situation where a good performing government ruin chances in mundane brawl of politicking. This is dictatorial”.

On the issue of excessive intra-party endorsements, High Chief Nnadozie Ph. D cited the purported endorsement of Eze Madumere, Uche Nwosu, Chuks Ololo, Ifeanyi Araraume, Jude Ejiogu and other political figures who are members of the same political party, noting that in such scenario, nothing is made out of the endorsed.

“This may lead to a serious conflict between supporters of the unchosen, coupled with a backlash that is disastrous. Imo Leaders Forum which is a coalition of Imo Political Leaders, Imo Equity Leaders, Imo grassroot political Forum and Imo deepening of democratic Leaders unanimously call on all and sundry to desist from this over-heated polity that creates chaos in the society” High Chief Nnadozie said.

Continuing, the Forum through the Director of Publicity condemned a recent clash between supporters of the Chief of Staff, Imo Government House, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu and that of the Deputy Governor of the State, Prince Eze Madumere which resulted in a brawl that left so many injured. He described the incident as an ugly occurrence capable of disturbing the peace enjoyed by Imo citizens.