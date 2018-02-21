Rochas Strongmen Dumps Rescue Mission For Araraume …As Orluzurumee, Oganihu Owerri, Olu Okigwe Form Synergy for 2019 Guber





The centre can no longer hold in the Rescue Mission-controlled government of Imo State piloted by Owelle Rochas Okorocha as the governor’s backers who have been with him are gradually pulling out arising from the ambition of the son in law who is the Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu.

Enough ripples have continued to be generated in the Rescue Mission camp following signals that Nwosu is going to run for governorship which if he wins will make him successor to his in law and extend the tenure of Orlu Zone hold to the number one position for another four years.

Allies of Okorocha are gradually calling it quits with the governor. The decision, Trumpeta learnt is linked to the plan for Nwosu to run in 2019 Imo Guber.

Leading a fresh pack of Okorocha’s sympathizers who are no longer with him for allegedly showing signs that he is in support of Nwosu’s ambition are recently- removed Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, Boss, Hon Amaechi Nwoha. Others are former House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Donatus Ozoemene, Chief Chime Nzeribe, Engr Nwabueze Oguchienti, Hon Ugochukwu Nzekwe, Dr Kelechi Okpaleke, Dr Orikeze Vitalis Ajumbe, Chief Gibson Achonwa Njemanze and others.

The picture of these identities became clearer on Tuesday at a function in Orlu when socio-political groups in the State met to kick against any candidate emerging from Orlu zone for 2015 governorship election.

Working under the platform of Orluzurumee, the Apex socio-political and cultural body in Orlu, the likes of Nwoha, Nzekwe, Odoemene and the rest from the zone have reportedly severed their relationship with Okorocha over the interest of the son in law who is from the zone.

Nwoha who was relieved of his INEC job but got a Federal Board appointment courtesy Senator Araraume, had been sitting on the fence of the State electoral body since he came on Board years ago without conducting a single poll, has reportedly pulled out of Rescue Mission for the sake not supporting the Orlu zone Guber aspirations of Nwosu.

Our reporter discovered that the likes of Nwoha and former House member Ugochukwu Nzekwe are in the category. Nzekwe is the APC Deputy Chairman Imo State chapter and had served as Chairman of a force committee in Okorocha’s government before his new disposition. They are believed to be working for the interest of another top flight APC governorship bidder from Okigwe zone.

More surprising on the list of former Okorocha, Hench men not on his side over the son in law project is Hon Ozoemene. The former member who represented Oru West is said to be against the Orlu zone for Governor in 2019.

The desire to jettison Okorocha this time is premised on a position taken when the leadership of both Owerri zone under the auspices of Oganihu Owerri zone and Olu Okigwe paid a consultative visit to the leadership of Orluzurumee at Awo Omamma at Orlu zone.

The Orluzurumee comprising those who had worked for Okorocha’s interest in the past but at cross purposes with him now noted that it will be insensitive and wicked for any Orlu son or daughter to aspire to be governor after Orlu will be serving out 16 years of holding sway in the state.

In their various speeches, Dr Ajumbe, the President General of Oganihu Owerri pointed out that Imo at this point should adopt the Doctrine of Necessity in choosing who becomes Governor in 2019. He pointed out that Owerri zone will partner with Okigwe zone to produce a candidate that is acceptable to the three zones. He called on Orlu zone to prevail on their people to allow justice and fair play to prevail. He said that the group has accepted the position that Okigwe zone produce a credible candidate with mass appeal for governor in 2019.

Chief C. C Anyanwu, the President of Olu Okigwe also aligned himself with the position of Owerri Zone and urged Orlu zone to support Okigwe zone produce the next governor come 2019.

Orluzurumee through speeches by its President-general, Engr Chime Nzeribe and the Chairman Board of Trustees, Prof Francis Dike assured all present at the interactive session especially the delegation from Owerri and Okigwe zones that they will never support an Orlu person for Governorship of Imo come 2019. “We are not interested in the governorship. Bring us a credible and good candidate for consideration “the PG of Orlu-Zurumee assured

Prominent Orlu sons in the gathering include, Prof Francis Dike, Rt Hon Amaechi Nwoha, Rt Hon Okey Dike, Rt Hon Pharm Donatus Odoemena, Chief Ejike Uche, High Chief Anselem Udom, Ogbuagu Kenneth Obike, Engr Nwabueze Oguchienti, Guber, Prince Amaobi Ugochukwu, Hon Ugochukwu Nzekwe, Chief Mike Obioha, etc

Great and eminent Okigwe sons and daughters in attendance include: High Chief Anyanwu, Lady Chigozie Ihekire, High Chief Major Emenike, Lady Blessing Nwaoba, Chief Tony Asomugha, Barr Emma Nwosu,Barr Ebere Osuji, Chief Mrs Monica Anamekwe, Dr Ishmael Anyadiegwu, Onapuruagunwa, Dr Kelechi Okpalaeke etc.

The delegation from Owerri Zone under the auspices of Oganihu Owerri are, Dr Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, Rt Hon Ernest Ibejiako, Chief Gibson Njemanze, Chief Mrs Angela Akunna, Oshieze Ikechukwu Emeyeonu, Prof AJ Njoku, Prof C.C Nwachukwu, Sir Chibu Emwereuzor, Hon Austin Achilike, Dr Ethelbert Okere, Nze John Onuoha, Nze Napoleon Nwosu Chief Eboh Maduforo, Hon Mrs Sabina Anukam, Dr. Charles Amanze, Sir Sebastian Ekeanyanwu, Sir Bob Nnawuchi amongst others