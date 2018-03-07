By Amaechi Kingsley

The Chairman and convener of ‘Show Us The Man Group’, Prince Dr Henry Uzor Okafor has finally unveiled Ugwumba Uche Nwosu as Governor Rochas Okorocha’s anointed successor to the public as the pronouncement of Governor Okorocha’s successor propelled the shutdown of the Group’s secretariat in Imo, concluding their quest of (show us the man and go to sleep).

Speaking to journalists in Owerri on Tuesday 6th March, 2018, the Senior Special Adviser to the State Government on New Cities Development revealed that a year ago, various socio-political groups which includes; Rochas Youth Rescue Movement, Niger Delta Elders Council, Niger Delta Women For Peace Movement, Ugwumba Movement, Ugwumba Vanguard, Ugwumba Mandate, Mbaise Alliance, And Rochas Peoples Movement came together under the “Show Us The Man Group” to unanimously agree in support for Governor Okorocha’s choice successor owing to his numerous achievements in human capita development programs that directly impacted positively on the youths as well as urban development renewal strides across the 27 Local Government Areas in Imo.

The former Managing Director of Imo Housing Corporation maintained that Governor Okorocha deserves a blank cheque to choose whoever he considers qualified to govern Imo State to continue in his good works. According to him, “even if am sleeping, even if am dead, I’ll continue to say that Rochas Okorocha has performed well as a governor, my statements are irreversible because his present achievements are glaring”.

Hon. Okafor however disclosed that the Show Us The Man Group has sustained itself throughout her campaign programs in the State and commended Owelle Okorocha for choosing one of their own, Uche Nwosu, who has held vital offices under his administration. He thanked members of the group for their relentless commitment throughout the campaigns; he urged them to continue in their support for governor Okorocha in making Imo better. “Owelle said he will show us the man but not sleep, he has shown us the man, I present Ugwumba Uche Nwosu to the people of APC Imo State as the Governor’s candidate. We hence forth shut down the Show Us The Man Group secretariat as our request has been granted, we are still in the system, in the program to support governor Okorocha deliver his candidate”. He concluded.

Meanwhile, it was a thing of joy when Prince Dr Henry Uzor Okafor declared his intention to join the race to represent Ohaji/EgbemaOguta/Oru-West constituency in the Federal House of Representatives.

The former ISOPADEC Managing Director, Hon. Henry Okafor revealed his intention to run for the slot while flagging up his Owerri liaison office at No. 60 Nnamdi Azikiwe road (formerly Okigwe road).

Speaking shortly after the flag-off ceremony, Hon. Henry Okafor informed Newsmen that his State-wide programs since the past seven years was to galvanize support for the State Governor but have decided to heed to the call of his people by representing them efficiently and effectively in the Green Chambers.

Hon. Henry Okafor also noted that he may not be regular for State wide programs but assured that his support for governor Okorocha will continue. According to him, “I have decided to represent my people Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru-West Federal constituency in the green chambers, I may not be regularly available in State-wide programs, but we are still the same people, we’ll continue to support governor Okorocha in various capacities. Pray for me, support me in any way you can”. He stated.