Even as the plot to sack Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere nears final conclusion, those eyeing for the number two position in Imo State are already battling day and night to gain the attention of the powers that be.

According to impeccable sources, the Imo State Deputy Governor has been marked for impeachment, as he has refused to dismantle his Governorship ambition, which was the order given to him by his Boss, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, or else face the consequences.

As the nocturnal meetings on how to impeach Madumere continues, the Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Rt Hon Acho Ihim is said to have given the condition that the only thing that will make him buy into the “Remove Madumere” project is for the Deputy Governorship slot be reserved for him, even if it lasts for two days.

A Lawmaker who has been monitoring the entire scenario informed Trumpeta that as Acho Ihim salivates for the office of the Deputy Governor, to boost his political profile, Legislators from Okigwe zone are also jostling to take over from Acho as the new Speaker of Imo House of Assembly.

Although there has been denials from Imo State Government and other quarters that the Madumere impeachment is a ruse, but information has it that at the proper time, Madumere would be removed from office.

Among those eyeing Acho Ihim’s seat include Hon Chinedu Offor (Onuimo) Hon Lawman Duruji Ehime Mbano and Hon (Mrs) Uche Ejiogu (Ihitteuboma).

However, Lawmakers from other zones; Owerri and Orlu are kicking against the situation a lawmaker from Okigwe zone would replace Acho Ihim, in the event Madumere is impeached.

Their argument is that the Deputy Governorship position of Imo State is zoned to Owerri, hence an Owerri Legislator should be made Deputy Governor, not Acho Ihim who hails from Okigwe constituency.

But loyalists of Acho Ihim are posing the argument that Okorocha does not believe in zoning, but on quality and relationship.

Trumpeta was told that Okorocha himself will feel at home with Acho Ihim as his new Deputy for all his corporation as the Speaker of Imo Legislature.

It would be recalled that Okorocha fell out with his Deputy, after Madumere made indications to run for the Governorship seat, having served Okorocha as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governorship position now.

Madumere is said to have believed that his Boss will support his ambition, but instead Okorocha wants his son inlaw, Uche Nwosu to succeed him.

But despite the harassments and intimidations, Madumere has refused to be cowed, and said he remains in the race even though he is yet to make an open declaration

However, for airing his ambition, Madumere has been shut out from Government functions and hardly goes to office these days and now operates from his village, Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA.