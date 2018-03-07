IMOZURUKWUO Condenms Assault on Bishop Obinna

A political Pressure Group in Imo State known as IMOZURUKWUO has come out to condemn in strong terms the alleged assault on the Bishop of Owerri Arch Catholic Diocese, Most Rev JVC Obinna by alleged supporters of Imo State Government, during a burial mass in Ngwoma, Owerri North LGA.

In a release endorsed by the President, Barr George Eke and Director-General, Chief Damian Ezeagu respectively, the Group said it is the height of sacrilege for thugs to invade a Churche to assault a revered clergy like Bishop Obinna in the presence of Imo State Government officials.

“IMOZURUKWUO in the pursuit of good governance, is alarmed and concerned at the news of the recent Church invasion of things believed to be State sponsored to interrupt Arch Bishop AV Obinna while delivering homily at a funeral mass at St Michael’s Church Ngwoma, Owerri North LGA” the release said.

It went on to say that it is disheartening that a mass being conducted by Bishop Obinna, a man known to be tenacious in seeking good governance for his voiceless flocks and impoverished Imo masses was desecrated by Government Agents.

“We stand with the most revered Arch Bishop and urge him not to be cowed from his lifelong quest for the welfare of Imo masses. We urge Ndi Imo to as a matter of priority ensure that they collect their voters cards and be ready to use them to effect the kind of Leadership they desire” IMOZURUKWUO disclosed.