By Orji Sampson

One of the 2019 Governorship hopeful in Imo State aspiring under the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Right Hon (Barr) Ike C Ibe has reiterated his vow to use his intellectual prowess and wide contact to liberate Imo state by building a fresh and new economic base.

Ike C. Ibe who was given a heroic welcome last Saturday by his APGA supporters, from Imo airport to his liberation House in New Owerri, was very optimistic of not just clinching the APGA Guber ticket but also winning the Guber election come 2019.

The Imo Guber hopeful while interacting with newsmen disclosed he has returned for good adding that he is now healthy and physically fit to lead the good people of Imo state after undergoing a successful surgery abroad maintaining that he remains tested and tried by life and well equipped with the needed requirements to bring lasting hope for Imolites.

The Obowo LGA born renowned philanthropist meanwhile promised to liberate Ndi Imo from the hands of secret enemies who pretend to be their best friend insisting that the state has on many occasions been totally abused at the altar of zoning process which he said limits the genuine candidates.

He however charged his supporters and good people if Imo to join politics and his political party (APGA) to help in liberating the state while advising his followers to obtain their PVCs if truly they want him to liberate the eastern heartland state come 2019.

The former acting Speaker in the state House of Assembly while asserting that equal resource development is the answer to salvaging the state economy also promised to put his rich resources, vast contact, ideas, strength and his economic prowess to liberate the already battered economy of the state insisting that for anyone that will succeed Owelle Okorcha in 2019 to perform w ell, he must be so many things rolled into one, an architect, builder, economic genius and many more to restore the damaged state.

While applauding the effort of his campaign team and his party during the APGA sensitization tour across the state, the international legal luminary pointed out the importance of the party leadership granting every aspirant a level play ground during the primary but called on his fellow aspirants not to see the race as a do or die affair and insisted that Ike C Ibe is a brand and that he has the capacity to unite all based on his political network that has no boundaries.