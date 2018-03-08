Assault On Bishop; Imo ANRP Chairman Sues For Peace

By Amaechi Kingsley

The attention of the All Nigerian Renewal Party ANRP Imo State has been drawn to the alleged ugly and sacrilegious incident that occurred last Saturday, March 3rd 2018 at the funeral mass of late Lolo Ezinne Eziada Juliana Mbata.

A release made available to Trumpeta Newspaper, Archbishop AJV Obinna incurred the wrath of some alleged incensed Imo government officials in company of the wife of the Imo Governor, Her Excellency, Nneoma Okorocha and the Chief of Staff to the State Government who almost created pandemonium inside the church, insulting and threatening to physically assault AJV Obinna when they made move to grab his microphone.

The ANRP release further describes the act as totally unacceptable, condemnable and reprehensible and sued for peace among the aggrieved parties. The Imo State ANRP urged politicians to adorn the templates of tolerance wherever they find themselves, most especially in place of worship and sanctuary of God which is a highly revered place.

According to the release, “the person of Archbishop Obinna is a highly respected man of God and a senior citizen of our state. He should be treated with all measures of respect that his office deserves. The leadership of ANRP at all levels condemns this act in its entirety. The people of Imo state are basically Christians and understand the implications of desecrating the alter of God.”

Speaking to Trumpeta newspaper, the ANRP state chairman Hon. Chibuike Oziri Nwachukwu called on the youths to shun every act of violence and not allow themselves to be used as thugs to carry out anti-social vices. “People should learn to be tolerant; clergymen of reputable hierarchy should not be challenged or insulted even outside the Church premises”. He concluded.